The main entrance at G.R. Baker Hospital after a vehicle drove through it on Friday night (Aug. 10). Heather Norman photo

Vehicle drives into Quesnel hospital doors in attempted robbery

The police are still looking for the suspects

At around midnight last night (Aug. 10), someone drove into the doors of the G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital in Quesnel and attempted to steal an ATM.

An officer on the scene says they are still looking for the suspects in question, and could not confirm whether it was a car or a truck that drove into the doors.

READ MORE: Quesnel crime rate almost four times national average in 2017

The main doors of the hospital are cordoned off by police tape, and there is shattered glass littered in by the broken doors and throughout part of the parking lot.

While the main entrance remains closed, the old main entrance and the emergency entrance remain open. Outside the hospital, one sign reads “Use old main entrance,” while a hand written sign says “Hospital closed to visitors until further notice. Emergency and lab services enter through [emergency] please.”

More to come.


