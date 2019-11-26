Environment Canada issues alert for ‘cold and blustery weather’ this week

Temperatures in the -15 C to -25 C range expected through to the end of the week

Prepare for a cold and blustery week of weather ahead.

That’s the message from Environment Canada, which has issued a special weather statement warning of a transition to colder conditions beginning Tuesday, Nov. 26 across northern and central British Columbia. The cold air will persist through the end of the week with temperatures in the -15 C to -25 C range.

“Blustery northerly winds will accompany the arrival of the Arctic air with windchill becoming a factor tonight and Wednesday. However, the Arctic air over the Interior will deepen and temperatures will continue to drop Thursday and Friday,” states Environment Canada.

“People working and spending time outside are reminded to dress warmly and in layers, preferably with a wind-resistant outer layer. Travellers are encouraged to add winter emergency kits to their vehicles which include a blanket, extra clothes and boots.”

The alert includes the following regions: B.C. Peace, Prince George, Bulkey Valley and the Lakes District, Williston, McGregor, Yellowhead, Cariboo, Chilcotin, Stuart – Nechako, Central Coast (coastal and inland sections), North Columbia and North Thomspon, Sunshine Coast, Fraser Canyon, Whistler, Fraser Valley and South Thompson.

For more cold weather preparedness tips, visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/services/seasonal-weather-hazards/be-prepared-for-winter.html#toc5

B.C. highway alerts are also in effect for Highway 97 from Clinton to 100 Mile House via the Begie Summit and Highway 97 – the Pine Pass.

View a map of the special weather statement click here.

