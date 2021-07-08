Thunderstorms are a possibility for parts of the Cariboo and North Thompson. (File Photo)

Thunderstorms are a possibility for parts of the Cariboo and North Thompson. (File Photo)

Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for Cariboo, North Thompson

Storms may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and brief downpours

A severe thunderstorm watch in effect for communities throughout the Cariboo and North Thompson regions.

Environment Canada issued the watch on Thursday, July 8 at 2:07 p.m. for Cariboo North, including Quesnel, and Cariboo South, including Williams Lake and Horsefly as well as eastern portions of the Cariboo (Cariboo Mountain and Wells Grey Provincial Parks), and North Thompson including Clearwater and Barriere.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and brief downpours,” notes Environment Canada.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Quesnel and Williams Lake are also currently under a special air quality statement due to wildfire smoke.

Read More: McKinley Lake, Churn Creek and Big Stick fires keep crews busy

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cariboo Regional DistrictStorm

Previous story
Lambda variant spreading in South America one of many Canada is monitoring: Tam
Next story
Jagmeet Singh commits NDP to building 500,000 affordable housing units

Just Posted

This aerial photo of a wildfire burning approximately 60 kilometres south of Vanderhoof near Chilako was captured by BC Wildfire Service on July 2, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Burn operations remove fuel near Chilako fire

A small tornado touched down briefly the afternoon of July 4 in Houston. (Image courtesy of Jordan Porth)
Tornado touches down in Houston B.C.

Cutoff Creek Fire (Submitted photo)
Evacuation alert issued wildfire burning southwest of Vanderhoof

Jerry Keith Krietz. (BC RCMP handout)
Fraser Lake man still missing four years after reported disappearance