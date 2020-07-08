‘Erratic’ driver arrested on Highway 16 near Vanderhoof

A 23-year-old man from Calgary, Alberta, was arrested on July 6 and faces multiple charges.

Vanderhoof RCMP arrested a 23-year-old man from Calgary after reports of ‘erratic’ driving on Highway 16.

On July 6, local police was notified of a driver westbound on Highway 16 from Prince George who was driving erratically, said Staff Sergeant Laurie Clarkson, detachment commander for the Vanderhoof RCMP, in a July 7 news release.

Mounties located the vehicle, which then fled from police and continued westbound, Clarkson said.

“The vehicle left the road a short distance west of Vanderhoof and the male driver fled the scene,” she said.

The area was searched by uniformed members along with the RCMP Police Dog Team and the 23-year old was located.

A man from Calgary, Alberta, was arrested and faces multiple charges including Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Flight from Peace Officer, the release said.

