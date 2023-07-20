Nearly 100 properties on lower east Adams Lake are under evacuation alert due to a wildfire. (CSRD map)

Evacuation alert for Adams Lake residents north of Chase

Wildfire has prompted warning for nearly 100 properties on lower lake

Nearly 100 properties are on evacuation alert in the Lower East Adams Lake area.

The Electoral F residents, north of Chase, have been put under alert as of 6 p.m. Thursday, July 20 due to the 70-hectare wildfire.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) has issued the alert, in conjunction with the Thompson Nicola Regional District and Adams Lake Indian Band, for 92 properties.

The wildfire burning near Lower East Adams Lake is increasing the risk to properties in the area.

“Due to the potential danger to life, health or property, and the limited transportation options in the area, an evacuation alert is in effect,” CSRD said.

All properties from 2597 to 2900 Rawson Road area affected.

READ MORE: North Okanagan fires under control, Westside Road reopens

READ MORE: Lightning suspected cause of new fire in south Shuswap

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Columbia Shuswap Regional DistrictFire evacuationSalmon Arm

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lightning suspected cause of new fire in South Shuswap
Next story
2 men now part of hunt for B.C. mom; search for missing children focuses on Kamloops

Just Posted

Snowboarders carve through fresh powder on Terrace’s Shames Mountain, a popular ski hill now facing significant financial challenges due to inflation and rising wage costs. (Black Press Media file photo)
Terrace’s Shames Mountain grapples with mounting deficit

Participants Sadie Cote and Leo Naziel pause for some water during the Tears to Hope Relay Run in Smithers on June 24, embodying the spirit of community and resilience as they join in the effort to raise awareness for missing and murdered individuals in northwest B.C. (Tears to Hope Society/Facebook)
5th Tears to Hope Relay Run raises awareness for missing, murdered in northwest B.C.

A transport truck carries cargo containers from the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. ports in limbo as union removes weekend strike notice

Surrey RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton.
Amber Alert issued for 2 Surrey children last seen in Kelowna, B.C.