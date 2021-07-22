An evacuation alert due to the Camsell Lake fire was rescinded Thursday, July 22. (Regional District of Bulkley Nechako photo)

Evacuation alert for Camsell Lake wildfire rescinded

Fire west of Fort St. James being held

Residents in the Camsell Lake area west of Fort St. James can rest easy.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, Yekooche First Nation, Tl’azt’en Nation and BC Parks rescinded an evacuation alert in its entirety Thursday, July 22.

An evacuation order for the lightning-caused out-of-control blaze was issued July 13 and was downgraded to an alert four days later.

As of July 22, BC Wildfire Service listed the 310-hectare fire as being held.

