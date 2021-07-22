Evacuation alert for Camsell Lake wildfire rescinded

Residents in the Camsell Lake area west of Fort St. James can rest easy.
The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, Yekooche First Nation, Tl’azt’en Nation and BC Parks rescinded an evacuation alert in its entirety Thursday, July 22.
An evacuation order for the lightning-caused out-of-control blaze was issued July 13 and was downgraded to an alert four days later.
As of July 22, BC Wildfire Service listed the 310-hectare fire as being held.
