Evacuation plans being made as wildfire rages near Fraser Lake

Shown is the current wildfire near Fraser Lake which has grown 100 hectares in size. This photo was taken on the south side of the highway across Fraser Lake sawmill. (Submitted photo)

There is an active wildfire in Lejac near Fraser Lake which has grown to approximately 100 hectares in size.

The fire is 5 kms east of Fraser Lake, said Molly Blower, information officer at the Prince George Fire Centre. She said the first phone report came in at 3 pm today.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, she said, adding that there at 20 BC Wildfire firefighters on the scene.

Plans for evacuation are currently underway and the RCMP have conducted tactical evacuations, Blower said. She said she couldn’t confirm the area in Fraser Lake they are planning to evacuate as those plans are currently being made.

Blower said the current wildfire is in a similar location as the 2018 Shovel Lake Fire but couldn’t confirm if it is an overlap with last year’s fires.

She said she doesn’t believe the fire was caused due to overwintering.

Robert Kuffert, Fraser Lake firefighter said that the fire is moving in an easterly direction.

More to come

