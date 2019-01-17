Ex-Liberal candidate in Burnaby, B.C., says volunteer wrote controversial post

Liberal candidate Karen Wang speaks during an interview in Burnaby, B.C., on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in this image taken from video. The Liberal candidate running against NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in a Metro Vancouver byelection has bowed out of the race after singling out Singh’s ethnicity in an online post. Karen Wang apologized Wednesday for her comments, saying that the diverse character of Burnaby South is a real source of strength. (Laura Kane/The Canadian Press)

A former Liberal byelection candidate says her political career is “probably” over after an online post singled out NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s ethnicity, but she’s still considering running as an Independent.

With her crying mother and sister at her side, Karen Wang said during a news conference this afternoon that she is not a racist and she has many friends of Indian background in the Burnaby South riding.

She says a campaign volunteer wrote the controversial post on Chinese social media platform WeChat using Wang’s account and Wang didn’t proofread it, but she takes responsibility for the mistake.

StarMetro Vancouver reported that Wang urged Chinese supporters to vote for her, describing herself as the “only” Chinese candidate while saying Singh — her opponent in the byelection — was “of Indian descent.”

Wang, who was still wearing a Liberal button on her coat, said she was asked by the party to resign and someone else wrote her apology that went out to media yesterday, although she approved it.

The party said earlier today that Wang’s resignation still stands, and Wang said she’ll speak with her supporters and decide whether to run as an Independent before the Feb. 4 deadline to enter the race.

The Canadian Press

