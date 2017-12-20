Former RCMP spokesperson Tim Shields leaves court Wednesday with one of his attorneys. (Katya Slepian photo)

Ex-RCMP spokesperson Tim Shields found not guilty of sexual assault

A former civilian employee had accused the former Mountie of sexually assaulting her in a bathroom

Former RCMP spokesperson Tim Shields has been found not guilty of one count of sexual assault.

Judge Patrick Doherty made the ruling at provincial court in Vancouver Wednesday morning.

“I simply do not know who to believe on this point,” the judge said minutes before rendering his decision.

Earlier, Doherty noted that everyone is innocent until proven guilty, and that it is Crown who must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that any alleged assault occurred.

“A criminal trial is not a credibility contest,” the judge said.

Shields had been charged with one count of sexual assault in May 2016. His trial had run intermittently from June to December 2017 at provincial court in Vancouver.

The complainant, a former civilian employee at the RCMP, alleged that Shields sexually assaulted her in a Vancouver RCMP headquarters bathroom in 2009. Shields’ lawyer, David Butcher, had painted the bathroom encounter as consensual.

Doherty reviewed the arguments made by both Crown and defence over the course of the six-month trial.

There was no disagreement between Crown and defence that a sexual encounter occurred, Doherty noted Wednesday. That the two parties did not agree on a date for the incident was not important, he said.

Doherty touched on the communications between Shields and the complainant both leading up to and following the alleged assault.

He noted that friendly emails between the two one either side of an alleged assault did not cast doubt on the complainant’s allegation but were merely consistent with how a woman looking to not have her career prospects tarnished by an alleged sexual assault might proceed.

BC Prosecution Service communications counsel Dan McLaughlin said in a media scrum outside court that there is no immediate decision by the Crown to appeal the judgment.

More to come…

Previous story
B.C. launches new drug-checking program, expands fentanyl testing
Next story
New contract including anti-harassment measures approved by B.C. actors

Just Posted

VIDEO: Researchers rely on drones to survey aftermath of B.C. wildfires

UBC researchers are using aerial drones to study the historic 2017 wildfires in the province

Site C dam goes ahead, cost estimate now up to $10.7 billion

Premier John Horgan says Christy Clark left him no other choice

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Glass sponge reef recommended as World Heritage Site

The Hecate Strait and Queen Charlotte Sound Glass Sponge Reefs are among eight nominated sites

New contract including anti-harassment measures approved by B.C. actors

Ninety-four per cent of Union of B.C. Performers members voted in favour of the three-year contract

67,000 homeowners get early-warning assessment notice

These notices have been sent out to homes with an above-average increase in their 2018 assessment

Breaking: Three found dead in Kelowna home

The home is surrounded in police tape and cruisers are parked out front

Six injured in B.C. every hour in Christmastime crashes

On average 340 people are injured in 1,200 crashes.

Free naloxone kits now available at pharmacies across B.C.

The kits are now available at London Drugs, Save-on-Foods pharmacies, as well as training

Ex-RCMP spokesperson Tim Shields found not guilty of sexual assault

A former civilian employee had accused the former Mountie of sexually assaulting her in a bathroom

Thieves steal from B.C. firefighters in action

Keremeos firefighters came back from a dangerous call to find vehicles ransacked, items stolen

Most Read