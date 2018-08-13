Expanded alert, Island Lake wildfire

According to the RDBN’s website an expanded evacuation alert for the Island Lake wildfire has been issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako. It is effective until August 13, 2018, at 1200 hours.

The website reads:

Because of the potential danger to life and health the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an Alert in the following geographic area:

From South of Hwy 16 to North of Knapp Lake. From East of Tercer Lake FSR and Uncha and Binta Lakes to West of Lily Lake Road and the Holy Cross FSR. (as shown on the attached map).

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

If you are a farm business and require assistance in regard to livestock please contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) at 1-800-320-3339 or 250-692-3195.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHILE THIS ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Be prepared for the evacuation order by:

Locating all family members or co-workers and plan to meet outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated.

Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependants and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc.). Have these items readily available for quick departure.

Preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children.

Arranging to transport your household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order. If you need transportation assistance from the area please call (250) 692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339.

Arranging accommodation for your family if possible. In the event of an evacuation, a Reception Centre will be opened if required. Monitor your local radio station and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako website, www.rdbn.bc.ca, and the Bulkley-Nechako Emergency Information Facebook Page for information on this Evacuation Alert.

For more information contact: Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 1-800-320-3339 Monday to Friday from 0830 – 1630.

Bill Miller

Chair, Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako