Expanded alert, Island Lake wildfire

Effective until August 13

According to the RDBN’s website an expanded evacuation alert for the Island Lake wildfire has been issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako. It is effective until August 13, 2018, at 1200 hours.

The website reads:

Because of the potential danger to life and health the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an Alert in the following geographic area:

From South of Hwy 16 to North of Knapp Lake. From East of Tercer Lake FSR and Uncha and Binta Lakes to West of Lily Lake Road and the Holy Cross FSR. (as shown on the attached map).

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

If you are a farm business and require assistance in regard to livestock please contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) at 1-800-320-3339 or 250-692-3195.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHILE THIS ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Be prepared for the evacuation order by:

Locating all family members or co-workers and plan to meet outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated.

Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependants and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc.). Have these items readily available for quick departure.

Preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children.

Arranging to transport your household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order. If you need transportation assistance from the area please call (250) 692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339.

Arranging accommodation for your family if possible. In the event of an evacuation, a Reception Centre will be opened if required. Monitor your local radio station and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako website, www.rdbn.bc.ca, and the Bulkley-Nechako Emergency Information Facebook Page for information on this Evacuation Alert.

For more information contact: Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 1-800-320-3339 Monday to Friday from 0830 – 1630.

Bill Miller

Chair, Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako

Previous story
U.S. flight museum founder ID’ed as pilot in Abbotsford International Airshow crash
Next story
Officers may face stress injuries after deaths of colleagues, experts say

Just Posted

Racism and hate still have no place in Fort St. James

Council highlights the communities ongoing efforts to combat hate

Fort St. James tourist attraction still going strong

“World Class Chicken Racing” remains popular

Boost to campsite locations for 2018 season

Whether you call British Columbia your home or you are entertaining out-of-province… Continue reading

Agricultural economist to study wages for farm workers

According to an information bulletin released by the Ministry of Labour, the… Continue reading

New scholarships available for grad students in B.C.

Students across British Columbia who are currently enrolled in graduate-level degree programs… Continue reading

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Province calls for federal aid

More fires have burned in B.C. already this year than did in all of 2017

Kayak in Indian Arm waters off B.C.’s Deep Cove and feast on famous doughnuts

About a half hour drive from Vancouver, Deep Cove is a great kayaking spot for locals and tourists

Child, 4, attacked by cougar near Fernie

The BC Conservation Officer Service said it happened while the family was fishing

Expanded evacuation order, Shovel Lake wildfire

You must leave the area immediately

Trans Mountain pipeline protesters practise resisting police at Camp Cloud

Last week, a Supreme Court judge granted the City of Burnaby an injunction ordering protesters to remove everything from the site

Gun used in Fredericton killings is legal, man had licence

Police Chief Leanne Fitch said the long gun is commonly available for purchase, and is not a prohibited or restricted weapon

Ontario will sell pot online when legalization comes in the fall

There are further plans to have pot in private retail stores in early 2019

Woman missing after car swept away by mudslide near Cache Creek

A search is now underway for Valerie Morris, who has been missing since the afternoon of August 11.

VIDEO: B.C. city to host Western Regional Quidditch Championship in 2019

The fictional game in the Harry Potter series has become popular around the world, with 600 athletes in Canada alone

Most Read