Expanded evacuation order, Shovel Lake wildfire

August 12, 2018 an expanded evacuation order was issued on the RDBN website.

The website reads:

The evacuation order includes east of the center of Taltapin Lake to west of the Sutherland FSR and Trout FSR. South of the Camsell FSR, Cunningham FSR Junction and Cunningham FSR-Marie north FSR Junction to approximately three kilometers South of Tatin Lake.

Pursuant to Section 12 (1) of the Emergency Program Act, and the Provincial Declaration of State of Local Emergency for Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako Electoral Area ‘D’ (Fraser Lake Rural), Electoral Area ‘B’ (Burns Lake Rural), and Electoral Area ‘C’ (Fort St. James Rural) an Evacuation Order has been issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako due to immediate danger to life safety due to a wildland interface fire.

Evacuees Please:

It is encouraged that residents register in the communities nearest to where they have been evacuated. Due to limited availability for local accommodations, if you require lodging, you may be required to travel to Prince George.

Please register at one of the ESS reception centres. At the Burns Lake College of New Caledonia located at 545 Hwy 16 W, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm. At the Fraser Lake Municipal office located at 210 Carrier Crescent, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm.

Any questions in regard to Emergency Social Services (ESS) please contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-3195 or Emergency Management BC at 1-800-663-3456.

Emergency Social Services can provide assistance for food, lodging, clothing, emotional support and family reunification.

If you require assistance in regard to livestock please contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) at 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

You must leave the area immediately.

If you need transportation assistance from the area please advise the individual providing this notice or call the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-3195 or Emergency Management BC at 1-800-663-3456.

Close all windows and doors.

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers

Close gates (latch) but do not lock.

Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help.

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

Bill Miller, Chair

Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako

