Black Press file photo.

Extreme cold warning in effect for Stuart-Nechako region

It’s been a cold weekend and the frigid conditions are going to continue through the week. There is an extreme cold warning in effect for the Stuart Nechako area, as a period of very cold wind chills continue.

Bitterly cold arctic air will remain entrenched over the area for several days, Environment Canada reports.

North winds combined with cold temperatures will create wind chill values near – 40 C.

“Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill,” the agency stated in a Jan. 12 weather alert.

READ MORE: Tips to stay safe while working outside in extremely cold conditions

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as hypothermia and frostbite.

On Monday Jan. 13, even though there is a high of – 24 C, with wind chill temperatures will fall close to – 42 C in the morning and – 37 C in the afternoon, as per Environment Canada data.

Jan. 14

A high of – 24 C with sunny conditions in the morning. At night, temperatures will fall to – 33 C.

Jan. 15

Sunny in the morning, with a high of – 25 C. It will be a clear night, with a low of – 33 C.

Jan. 16

Comparatively warm weather, with a sunny morning and a high of – 22 C.

There will be cloudy periods at night, with a low of – 26 C.

Jan. 17

Cloudy day with 60 percent chance of flurries and a high of – 20 C. Cloudy weather will continue, with a low of – 30 C.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet using #BCStorm.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
