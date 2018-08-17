Extreme wind today prompts warning

People who haven’t complied with evacuation orders urged to leave now

Fire is unpredictable in high winds. Yesterday, August 16, the B.C. Wildfire Service notified the RDBN of an Extreme Fire Behaviour warning due to wind that is expected today, August 17.

Some people have chosen not to comply with the evacuation order, according to a press release issued by the RDBN who urge all residents in areas under evacuation orders to evacuate immediately.

For public inquiry, please contact: Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako – 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339

B.C. Wildfire – 250-927-4637 or 250-876-8557

