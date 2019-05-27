Facebook. (Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer)

Facebook, Microsoft sign onto Canada’s declaration on electoral integrity

This includes removing phoney social-media accounts and fake content

Facebook and Microsoft have signed onto a declaration promising a dozen initiatives to protect the integrity of the Canadian election this fall — including removing phoney social-media accounts and fake content.

But other tech giants like Google and Twitter have not signed on.

The “Canada Declaration on Electoral Integrity” is being announced today by Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould, just hours before an international committee of politicians is to begin a three-day meeting in Ottawa aimed at figuring out how best to protect citizens’ privacy and democratic fairness in the age of social media.

Committee members will also grill representatives from a host of internet giants — Facebook, Google, Twitter, Microsoft, Amazon and Mozilla — on what they’re doing, or not doing, to prevent abuse.

Politicians from all three major parties in Canada have come to the conclusion that government needs to regulate the tech giants because they can’t be relied upon to regulate themselves.

However, by signing onto Gould’s declaration, Facebook and Microsoft are signalling their willingness to voluntarily tackle some of the problems that politicians fear threaten democracies around the globe.

READ MORE: Canada privacy watchdog taking Facebook to court

READ MORE: Facebook expects to pay up to $5 billion for privacy breaches

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election campaign
Next story
VIDEO: Sister of accused is third charged in torched SUV death of B.C. teen

Just Posted

Gallery — 2019 Madison Poker Ride

It’s been eight years since Madison Scott went missing from Hogsback Lake

Category 2 open fires are now prohibited across the Prince George Fire Centre

The first ban was set on May 8 that covered the Stuart Nechako and Prince George Forest District

Photo Gallery: Kids have a blast during the ‘Fun Run’ organized by David Hoy Elementary School

Elementary school students across school district 91 participated in the event

Fire ban back in effect for Northwest Fire Centre region

Starting May 24, both Category 2 and Category 3 prohibitions will be in place

New Seven Sisters replacement confirmed

Mental health facility will have 25 beds, up from 20 in current facility

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

Gunned-down Abbotsford cop was ‘ambushed’ by shooter, Crown says

Oscar Arfmann faces trial for first-degree murder of Const. John Davidson

VIDEO: Sister of accused is third charged in torched SUV death of B.C. teen

Harjot Singh Deo faces second degree murder charge in 2017 death

Facebook, Microsoft sign onto Canada’s declaration on electoral integrity

This includes removing phoney social-media accounts and fake content

Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election campaign

They believe they were shuffled out of Liberal caucus because she would not interfere with SNC-Lavalin

Free puppies: Canadian woman issues warning about cruel and unusual scam

Police say there’s little they can do about the scam

Seniors targeted in scam calls selling B.C. tech company shares

High-pressure sales tactics are being used to sell to seniors

Canada files North Pole competing claim with Russia, Denmark

Canada’s document was filed last week with the United Nations

B.C. Pharmacare expanding use of ‘biosimilar’ drugs to save money

Europe far ahead of Canada in adopting alternative treatments

Most Read