Fake $50 bills circulating in the Fort St. James area

Supsected counterfeit Canadian $50 bills are either taped together or glued in the security strip feature of the bill, said Fort St. James RCMP. (RCMP photo)

RCMP in Fort St. James are warning business owners to keep their eyes open for counterfeit Canadian $50 bills.

Since June there have been three incidents of these fake bills being circulated at local businesses, Staff Sgt. Sean Wadelius noted in a news release Wednesday, August 25.

The suspected counterfeit bills have the serial number LGQ03229158 and are either taped together or glued together in the security strip feature of the bill.

That same security strip will belong to a $5 bill, said RCMP.

Merchants and their employees are reminded to examine and verify any currency given to them and report any suspicious bill to police.

Anyone believing they are being offered counterfeit currency should assess the situation to ensure they are not at risk.

Police said to remain courteous and remember that the person in possession of the bill could be an innocent victim who does not realize that the note is suspicious.

RCMP ask anyone with further information to contact the Fort St. James detachment at 250-996-8269.

