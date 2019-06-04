The monument honouring RCMP Constables Fabrice Gevaudan, Dave Ross and Doug Larche, gunned down in 2014, is seen in Moncton, N.B. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Fallen officers honoured, five years after Moncton shooting rampage

Consts. Fabrice Gevaudan, Dave Ross and Doug Larche were killed on June 4, 2014

The commanding officer of the RCMP in New Brunswick is calling on the public to continue to honour the legacy of three Mounties who were killed by a gunman in Moncton five years ago.

Constables Fabrice Gevaudan, Dave Ross and Doug Larche were killed and constables Eric Dubois and Darlene Goguen were wounded when Justin Bourque targeted police officers in hopes of sparking an anti-government rebellion.

Assistant commissioner Larry Tremblay said no one will forget the fear and loss of that day or the strength and support shown by the people of Moncton and New Brunswick.

“There are days when they seem so close, when the grief and loss seem as fresh as that terrible day,” Tremblay wrote in an article distributed to media. “Other days it feels as though it’s been so long without them, so long since we were all changed and redefined by the experiences of June 4, 2014.”

Tremblay said every frontline specialist who responded that night did so with professionalism and commitment.

“We will never forget the fear and loss of that day, but we will also never forget the way the community came together, the resilience and courage shown by New Brunswickers, and the way they opened their hearts to support us and each other in our hour of need.”

During the search for the gunman, residents of the area were told to stay in their homes and were asked to turn their porch lights on. Porch lights lit up across the city and beyond as a show of solidarity.

Tremblay said that show of support, along with the flood of flowers, cards, balloons and simple gestures of “thank-you” helped the police community get through a very difficult time.

He says people can honour the legacy of the officers by looking out for each other and helping keep the community safe.

A monument with statues of the three officers at the Honour Garden in Moncton’s Riverfront Park is a lasting reminder of the dedication of the three men as officers, husbands and fathers.

The RCMP was ordered to pay $550,000 for failing to properly arm and train its members for a possible shooting rampage.

Carbine rifles were not available to general duty officers at the time of the Moncton shootings, and during a trial on Canada Labour Code charges, several witnesses said they could have made a difference. The high-powered carbines were approved in 2011, but their rollout was delayed on several occasions.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Video prompts police to probe alleged assault of Lower Mainland teen
Next story
B.C. driver gets 18 months for falling asleep and killing other driver in 2012

Just Posted

High school student organizes cultural event to boost awareness about indigenous traditions

Jacob Bird is a grade 11 student at Fort St. James Secondary School

New hockey breakfast club led by former BCHL player being set up in Vanderhoof

The idea is to get pond hockey back in the rink says David Simoes

Destination BC dispersing $4 million for collaborative tourism marketing initiatives

Activities such as golf, wine touring, backcountry lodges, camping and more will receive funding through this program

Gallery — 2019 Madison Poker Ride

It’s been eight years since Madison Scott went missing from Hogsback Lake

Category 2 open fires are now prohibited across the Prince George Fire Centre

The first ban was set on May 8 that covered the Stuart Nechako and Prince George Forest District

VIDEO: Trudeau accepts inquiry finding of genocide, but says focus must be on response

“Our focus is going to be … on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss”

B.C.-trained doctor creates web portal to reduce stigma, provide care after abortions

Dr. Roopan Gill says woman need follow up, help processing

Kitten stuffed inside toiletry bag, tossed in garbage at Victoria mall

Cat was dehydrated, but in fair condition when maintenance staff found it

’Someone out there knows what happened’ to teens killed a year ago in Surrey: sister

Families of victims in 2018 homicide appeal for information

Tofino, Ucluelet officially ban plastic bags and straws

Surfrider Pacific Rim cheers unified decision.

B.C. invests $10 million towards cervical cancer research

According to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, cervical cancer is preventable

Policing community eyes change after missing, murdered Indigenous women inquiry

Canada still needs an independent national police task force, report says

Case of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returns to Vancouver court this week

Canada’s relationship with Beijing has deteriorated rapidly since the December arrest

B.C. forest companies get first test for new logging licence rules

Canfor, Interfor seek to transfer timber rights as Vavenby sawmill closes

Most Read