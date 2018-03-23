A fatal crash south of Prince George Friday has claimed one life and sent another person to the hospital. File image

Fatal crash closes Highway 97 south of Prince George

A two-vehicle crash in the Cariboo has claimed the life of one person and sent another to hospital.

Highway 97 remains closed just south of Prince George at Dammas Road due to a fatal two-vehicle crash early Friday.

“One person is dead and another person has been sent to the hospital in critical condition,” said Corp. Madonna Saunderson, North District RCMP media relations.

At 7:15 a.m., Prince George RCMP and North District Traffic Services were called to the incident which took place 20 kilometres south of the city, involving a car and a pickup truck.

Weather and road conditions may be a factor in the crash, note police.

“RCMP and emergency service personnel remain on scene,” Saunderson said. “The causal factors of the crash have not yet been determined, however, the roads were covered in ice and packed snow at the time of the crash.”

Read more: Black ice and slippery sections on Cariboo Chilcotin highways

The highway will remain closed to all traffic while police gather forensic evidence, although a detour around the crash scene has been established.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash and has not yet spoke to police is asked to call North District Traffic Services at 250-659-4004.


