Chelsea Cardno went missing on June 14, 2022 while out walking her dog JJ (Photo - @chelscardno/Instagram)

Fatigue and weather pause search for missing Kelowna woman and dog

COSAR Manager says 152 people came to assist with the search on Saturday

The search for missing 31-year-old Chelsea Cardno is on hold for another day.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue Manager Duane Tresnich says the search is paused due to weather and overall fatigue amongst the team.

“We are in a planning stage now to figure out what our next best option is, what our next best window is to get back into Mission Creek.”

Cardno was last seen on Tuesday, June 14, at around 8 a.m. leaving her home on Dougall Road South in the Mission Greenway with her dog. It is feared the two may have been swept away by the fast-moving waters of Mission Creek.

Tresnich noted that yesterday’s community search saw 152 people come to assist.

“That was unbelievable,” Tresnich said. “It took a bit of organizing to get them all out there, but I’m pretty sure the family is thankful and we’re pretty happy and thankful too.”

