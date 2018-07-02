FBI arrest man in alleged July 4 attack plan in Cleveland

The individual was arrested for “attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization”

Officials say an individual has been arrested for alleged attempted support of a terrorist organization in planning an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.

RELATED: Man killed in Okanagan following Canada Day festivities

FBI Agent Vicki Anderson says Monday that a person was arrested over the weekend. She says more information will be provided at a morning news conference.

Anderson says the individual was arrested for “attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man killed in Okanagan following Canada Day festivities
Next story
US plans for dismantling NKorea nukes may face resistance

Just Posted

Community and collaboration drive Binche Fishing Derby

Family time, forward thinking and positive initiatives to be highlighted

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

Dr. Paul Stent awarded Key to the Community

On June 4, local physician Dr. Paul Stent was presented with the… Continue reading

Audit finds Canfor did not comply with bridge maintenance legislation

Per a news release issued by the Forest Practices board, an independent… Continue reading

Tenth B.C. Justice Summit continues dialogue on Indigenous justice

Per an information bulletin courtesy of the Ministry of Attorney General and… Continue reading

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other

As counter-tariffs begin against the U.S. Trudeau thanked residents

PM addresses groping allegation of Creston reporter

Trudeau says he doesn’t recall ‘negative interactions’

B.C. man in critical condition after Canada Day shooting

Suspect, 18, arrested and remains in police custody

Snow hits parts of B.C. in July

Snow covers from mountain passes and the Big White ski hill

Thai boys and coach found alive in cave where they went missing

All 12 boys and their coach were found alive says a Thai official

Trudeau congratulates Lopez Obrador on winning Mexican presidency

Donald Trump has also congratulated Lopez Obrador on winning the presidency

US plans for dismantling NKorea nukes may face resistance

John Bolton said it would be to the North’s advantage to co-operate to see sanctions lifted quickly

FBI arrest man in alleged July 4 attack plan in Cleveland

The individual was arrested for “attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization”

LA-Bron: James agrees to 4-year contract with Lakers

James is saying goodbye to the Cleveland Cavaliers

Most Read