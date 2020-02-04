Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval

The Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed a challenge against the Liberal government’s second approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.
More coming.
The Canadian Press
This challenge was against the second approval
The Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed a challenge against the Liberal government’s second approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.
More coming.
The Canadian Press
Deployment decision made prior to Wet’suwet’en announcement of talks with Province: RCMP
B.C. Court of Appeal rules trial judge failed to give key information to jurors
A dozen Wet’suwet’en supporters were arrested in Victoria
670-kilometre pipeline is schedule to be completed by end of 2023
“Stories can empower. Stories can bring people together. Stories can be instructive,”… Continue reading
A young moose is back on its feet after getting trapped in a bridge on Monday morning
This challenge was against the second approval
Isobel Mackenzie and Adrian Dix focus on private and public care
Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon
Group of snowmobilers were just south of Chetwynd when an avalanche occurred
Only a small portion of millions of dollars of forgotten or unclaimed money is ever claimed
The woman and two others told the RCMP they were delivering supplies to a camp down the road
Building Trades celebrate as B.C. Supreme Court declines case
‘What You Won’t Do For Love’ to open at Push International Performing Arts Festival in New Westminster
Bamfield still waiting for promised road upgrades after fatal bus crash last September
It’s been a long winter in B.C.
It has been about 11 days since China began essentially preventing people from leaving Wuhan
The B.C. agri-tech project will receive $170,320 in funding to build prototype
A weekend search for three young men on southern Vancouver Island ends in tragedy
Highway 1, Pattullo Bridge, Broadway subway hiring restricted