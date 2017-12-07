Federal court dismisses Taseko’s judicial reviews

Two judicial reviews filed against the Minister of Environment, the Attorney General of Canada and the TNG have been dismissed

Taseko Mines Ltd.’s two judicial reviews regarding the rejection of its New Prosperity Gold-Copper Mine project, 120 kilometres southwest of Williams Lake, have been dismissed by the Federal Court.

In his written decision dated Dec. 5, Federal Court Judge Michael L. Phelan dismissed the judicial reviews, noting “the Court concludes that the panel did not breach any procedural fairness and the panel’s factual findings were open for it to make and were reasonable.”

Read More: Federal Court Decision

Taseko filed its first judicial review on November 29, 2013, challenging certain findings of the Canadian Environmental Assessment panel and alleging the panel failed to comply with principles of procedural fairness.

After the project was rejected by the federal government in Feb. 2014, the company filed the second judicial review, asking the Federal Court to set aside decisions by the CEAA, the Minister of Environment and the Governor in Council because of “a failure to observe the principles of natural justice and procedural fairness.”

TNG Tribal Chair Chief Joe Alphonse said the Tsilhqot’in people are relieved and happy with the Federal Court decision.

“Politicians may not recognize our title case, but judges do,” Alphonse said referring to the Tsilhqot’in rights and title win of June 2014 that declared Aboriginal title to 1,700 square kilometres in the Cariboo Chilcotin region. “Again the courts have stepped up and done the honourable thing.”

Alphonse said the ruling sends a “strong” message to industry about the importance of working with First Nations.

“We want to have opportunities, but it’s got to be done with our input and our views right from the beginning,” he said.

Taseko’s vice-president of corporate affairs Brian Battison e-mailed the Tribune Wednesday, noting at this point the company declined comment on the ruling, as it is “reviewing and considering the decision.”

Before New Prosperity, the original Prosperity Mine project was also rejected by the CEAA in 2010.

Earlier this summer the provincial government approved Taseko’s exploration drilling permits for the New Prosperity Mine project, however after both the TNG and the federal government filed injunctions, Taseko suspended the work.

Read More: TNG happy Taseko’s drilling permit put on hold

Previous story
B.C. family under investigation after buying injured calves from dairy farm
Next story
B.C. mayor’s leaked letter shows Trudeau the way

Just Posted

Grade 11 students organise #clothingswap

Social Justice course examines ‘True Cost’

Moonlight Madness parade stalled, not stopped

‘Newlands Express’ float wins best in parade

Bitcoin machine arrives in northern B.C.

New machine in Prince Rupert cafe will allows users to buy virtual currencies

VIDEO: Best photos of the Supermoon 2017

At its closest, the Frost Moon was about 363,300 km away from the Earth

B.C. man kicked out of military in LGBT Purge hears PM’s apology

Raised an army brat, devoted to a military career, anti-gay policy shattered D’Arcy Gauthier’s life

National Energy Board rules that Kinder Morgan can start work in Burnaby

TransMountain pipeline work can begin

LETTER: I’m voting ‘yes’ to electoral reform

Tom Fletcher defends corporate-backed B.C. Liberals

B.C. mom missing for six months now centre of murder investigation

San Li Liao has been missing since May 29 and homicide investigators have taken over the case

B.C. man charged with murder re-arrested days after being released on bail

Albert Giesbrecht was arrested and returned to custody on Dec. 6.

Canucks forward Bo Horvat out up to six weeks with right foot fracture

Horvat was injured in the third period of Vancouver’s 3-0 win over Carolina this week

B.C. family under investigation after buying injured calves from dairy farm

Cici Life Farm Sanctuary is being scrutinized for transporting two injured bull calves

$66-million upgrade coming to Whistler Blackcomb

A new gondola and high-speed chairlifts will be ready for the 2018/19 season

Most Read