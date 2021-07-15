Federal Minister of Transportation Omar Alghabra announces the resumption of international cruise ships in Canadian waters for Nov. 1. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Federal government announces return of Canadian cruise ship industry

Prohibition of cruise ships in Canadian waters to end Nov. 1 if operators comply with health requirements

Federal Minister of Transportation Omar Alghabra announced Thursday that as of Nov. 1, the prohibition of cruise ships in Canadian waters will no longer be in effect for operators that are able to fully comply with public health requirements.

Cruise ship operators and related industries representing $4 billion of the Canadian economy can prepare for a full 2022 cruise ship season, Alghabra said at Victoria’s Ogden Point Pier. “Thanks to the extraordinary work Canadians have done getting vaccinated and following public health advice to get through the global COVID-19 pandemic, our government is ready to announce that we are accelerating the timeline for resuming cruise ship activity.”

Public health authorities, however, must remain vigilant. The announcement is dependant on public health situations, Alghabra said, “especially in communities where cruise ships would dock.”

The accelerated timeline aligns with the United States and Alghabra noted the federal government is continuing to work with U.S. Congress to see the repeal of a recently tabled bill that would allow U.S. cruise ships to permanently bypass Canadian waters.

