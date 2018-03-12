Minister of Transport Marc Garneau was in Delta on March 12 to announce the federal government will review Canada’s port authorities to “optimize their role in the transportation system as strategic assets that support inclusive and sustainable growth and trade.” Results of the review are expected in 2019. (James Smith photo)

Federal government to review Canada Port Authorities

Minister of Transport announces review Monday morning at Deltaport

The federal government announced today that Transport Canada will reevaluate Canada’s port system to ensure they’re able to support new growth and trade opportunities.

In an announcement at Deltaport on Monday morning, Minister of Transport Marc Garneau said a full review of Canada Port Authorities will be undertaken.

“Ports are a critical part of Canada’s transportation network and trade corridors, and need to remain innovative and competitive in today’s dynamic environment. I invite marine stakeholders and Canadians to provide input that will help shape the future of Canada’s port system, so that it continues to support sustainable and inclusive growth,” Garneau said in a press release.

This review of Canada’s Port Authorities is intended to optimize their role in the transportation system, and will host a series of meetings with Indigenous peoples, Canada Port Authorities, provincial governments, municipalities, broader domestic and international sector stakeholders and Canadians to receive feedback.

The results of the review will be released in 2019 and will help Canada Port Authority with identifying potential policy, legislative and regulatory changes.

More to come.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Most Read