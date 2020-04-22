The Sea Raven restaurant in Queen Charlotte is one of several restaurants on-island that have completely closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Karissa Gall/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

The federal government has unveiled $9 billion in funding for post-secondary students, including a new emergency student benefit for those who are struggling to find a job due to COVID-19.

The Canada Emergency Student Benefit will give eligible students $1,250 a month for May to August, or $1,750 for those taking care of someone or who have a disability, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced during his morning news conference on Wednesday (April 22).

Students who have a job, but are only making up to $1,000 a month, will also be eligible.

“As young people what you’re going through matters,” he said. “We want to make sure that you will be OK.”

The program is expected to be rolled out in coming weeks. The payments will be retroactive to May 1.

Student grants will be doubled for the coming academic year, the prime minister added. Those who are volunteering will also have access to funds.

ALSO READ: B.C. unveils $3.5M COVID-19 emergency fund for post-secondary students

Trudeau said the government will also be creating 76,000 new jobs, specifically for post-secondary students, within sectors that “need an extra hand” or are contributing directly to the battle against COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the Canadian Federation of Students – which represents 500,000 students across the country – called on the federal government to help students who they said have been overlooked in the Canada Emergency Responde Benefit rollout.

In order to be eligible for the CERB, a person has to have earned at least $5,000 within the year prior.

“Students depend on summer jobs not only to pay for rent, groceries and other living expenses, but also to save up for the coming school year,” the federation’s chairperson, Sofia Descalzi, said at the time. “They will not be able to do that this summer.”

The B.C. government announced $3.5 million in emergency funding in early April, to help cover living expenses, food, travel and portable computers for students who are not already able to study remotely.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hotels for homeless people could tackle two crises at once: advocates
Next story
Flooding causes road closure north of Fort St. James

Just Posted

Flooding causes road closure north of Fort St. James

Flooding has caused Pinchi Lake Road, north of Fort St. James to… Continue reading

Area food banks receiving emergency grants in response to COVID-19 impacts

A provincial grant has been the first to be distributed

Here is a look into the district’s economic development projects

The report was published in the April 8 regular public meeting agenda.

Mid-May at earliest before gas pipeline work resumes

Coastal GasLink also concentrating on COVID-19 precautions

Education methods will not look the same for every student: SD91

“We can’t use a one size fits all approach,” says School District 91 official.

VIDEO: After the Boston Marathon got postponed, two B.C. runners held their own race

How two Langley runners who qualified for the Boston Marathon staged a home-grown event

COVID-19 world update: Restrictions to ease in various countries

Comprehensive world news update, including no reported deaths in Vietnam

Earth Day: The roots of our current environmental crisis go back 12,000 years

The story of how our current environmental state came to be is over 12,000 years old

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

‘Just trying to pay my bills’: Minimum-wage grocery store worker worried about mom

Some employers in B.C. are temporarily offering so-called hero pay

What does ‘reaching the peak’ in the COVID-19 pandemic mean?

Ontario may be experiencing the peak of community transmission but several provinces are already ahead of the game

Northern B.C. First Nation told to isolate after released prisoner with COVID-19 visited

Chief Joe Alphonse asks residents of rural community to stay within their homes and self-isolate

B.C.’s Ride to Conquer Cancer postponed until 2021

2,100 riders had signed up for the massive annual fundraiser for the BC Cancer Foundation

Guide dogs lack social distancing skills, public asked to assist when necessary

Dogs trained to take most efficient route meaning they could jump the line, brush against people

Most Read