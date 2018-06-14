Female dies after falling off cliff in B.C. provincial park

The B.C. Coroners Service has been advised there was a fall from a cliff at Wells Gray Park resulting in the death of a female.

Communications officer for B.C. Coroners Service, Andy Watson, couldn’t confirm a specific location but said the service will be investigating.

Johan Raes, who owns Spahat’s Falls Snacks, a nearby food stand, said he was told not to go to Spahat Falls and that the parking lot would be closed off.

“I’ve been back around lunch time, just to see if it was open, but it wasn’t open, so I wasn’t able to get in,” said Raes.

ADDED: In 2016, a woman also fell to her death in the same provincial park.

Mia Norgaard Langhoff, aged 20, of Kolding, Denmark was one of a party of about 20 from an outdoor adventure school in Denmark who were on a school field trip to Canada to mark the end of their course. The group was camped at Clearwater Lake and on June 17, 2016, undertook a day hike on Huntley Col Mountain, about 88 km north of Clearwater. In the afternoon the group was ascending a steep, grassy slope which was covered with fresh snow.

Ms. Langhoff slipped on the snow, lost her balance, and slid over a steep embankment a total distance of more than 30 metres. One of the instructors hiked and canoed out to summon help, a trip of about seven hours. A military search-and-rescue helicopter was dispatched from CFB Comox, but by the time it arrived, Ms. Langhoff was deceased at the scene.

More to come.