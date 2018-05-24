Ferry passengers bound to Duke Point ferry terminal, from Tsawwassen, will be compensated after a cancellation May 22 when the ship’s second officer became ill. (Black Press file)

Ferry sailing cancelled after ship’s second officer falls ill

Coastal Inspiration’s 8:15 p.m. sailing to Nanaimo on Tuesday cancelled, passengers to be compensated

Passengers who were bound for Duke Point ferry terminal on Tuesday will be compensated after their sailing was cancelled when the ship’s second officer fell ill.

The incident happened at the Tsawwassen ferry terminal and affected about 20 passengers of the Coastal Inspiration for the 8:15 p.m. sailing to Duke Point, said Deborah Marshall, B.C. Ferries spokeswoman.

“The second officer fell ill and had to disembark the vessel at Duke Point and had to go to the hospital,” said Marshall. “So that happened at about 8 p.m. We couldn’t find a replacement officer on such short notice and so what happened was that actually took us below our Transport Canada licence to carry passengers.”

Marshall said customers at Duke Point were given the option to head to Departure Bay terminal for the 10:10 p.m. sailing to Horsehoe Bay or wait for the 10:45 p.m. sailing from Duke Point.

“Unfortunately with the customers at Tsawwassen, by the time everything got sorted out, it was too late to direct customers over to the 9 p.m. sailing to Swartz Bay, so those customers didn’t have an option that evening,” said Marshall.

Marshall said the Tsawwassen customers’ contact information was taken and B.C. Ferries is reaching out.

Having a proper amount of crew is necessary, Marshall said, and the second officer is a critical position.

“With Transport Canada requirements, those licences are in place so that we could perform all the duties that need to be done on board and also for life-saving in the unlikely event that we would have to evacuate a vessel,” said Marshall. “We need all crew members in place to be able to carry out the duties … there’s a multitude of different tasks and we do have to have the right number of crew in the right positions.”

Marshall said “it’s very rare for this type of situation to happen” and said B.C. Ferries apologizes to customers who were inconvenienced.


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram

Previous story
North Korea demolishes nuke test site with series of blasts
Next story
B.C. man recounts intense rescue of couple caught in mudslide

Just Posted

Safety concerns dominate North Road meeting

Residents voice concern over Canfor’s proposal

Critics charge mayor has conflict of interest

Mayor discounts claims, says it’s about public safety

Finding a balance between economy and environment

For Pete Erickson, a happy medium is key

Nak’azdli Whut’en Chief and Council sign on for Coastal GasLink

Many factors looked at regarding proposed pipeline project

Hot, dry weather in forecast increases wildfire risk

BC Wildfire Service urges public to stay vigilant with fire

Vancouver Island girl scores with winning song for BC Summer Games

‘Colours’ is a perfect theme for 2018 BC Summer Games

Update: Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps from 60 to 800 hectares

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Northeastern pipeline approved to go ahead without Pacific NorthWest LNG

NEB approves amendment for $1.4 billion natural gas North Montney Mainline Project

Feds limit chinook fishery to help killer whale recovery

Chinook is main food source for only 76 southern residents killer whales left

B.C. mom who died just before daughter’s wedding wanted family to be happy: twin

Ann Wittenberg was pulled into the ocean while on a surf board in Tofino last weekend

Courtenay-Alberni MP calls for lifeguards at popular surf spot near Tofino

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is defending its decision to cancel the surf guard program.

Harvey Weinstein to surrender in sex misconduct probe: officials

Would be first criminal charge against Weinstein since scores of women came forward

Media are not an arm of the police, Vice lawyer tells Supreme Court hearing

Ben Makuch challenges Ontario Court of Appeal ruling that he must give materials for stories to RCMP

B.C. launches plan to tackle doctor shortage, emergency room congestion

John Horgan aims to set up regional primary care networks in a ‘team-based’ approach

Most Read