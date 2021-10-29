Fiery multi-vehicle crash closes Coquihalla Highway

Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash that closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions on Friday (Oct. 29) morning. (Photo/Denise Hendry)Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash that closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions on Friday (Oct. 29) morning. (Photo/Denise Hendry)
The crash in the Larson Hill area has closed Highway 5. Major delays are expected. (Screenshot/Google Maps)The crash in the Larson Hill area has closed Highway 5. Major delays are expected. (Screenshot/Google Maps)

A northbound multi-vehicle crash near Merritt along the snowy Coquihalla Highway has closed the highway and snarled traffic in both directions.

Photos from the crash site indicate a semi trick and at least two other vehicles are involved in the crash on Larson Hill around 11 a.m.

Heavy snow is coming down, making the highway very slippery.

DriveBC has confirmed the highway is closed and an assessment is in progress. Expect major delays and seek alternate routes.

More to come.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coquihalla Highway

Previous story
Congressman: U.S. won’t require COVID-19 test for vaccinated to cross land border

Just Posted

Chief Dsta’hyl (Adam Gagnon) stands atop a Coastal GasLink excavator at the company’s worksite near Houston on Oct 27. (Facebook video screenshot)
2 more arrests at Coastal GasLink pipeline worksite near Houston

A recent delegation to a school board meeting in Vanderhoof brought up issues parents have with the way diversity, indigenous history are taught amongst other things. (School District 91 logo/website)
Parent delegation to school board meeting prompts reactions

Director Niki Caro (left) with ‘The Mother’ star Jennifer Lopez on set in Vancouver. (Twitter/@FilmUpdates)
New Netflix movie starring Jennifer Lopez filming in Smithers

MOTI has data gaps for daily traffic numbers in certain areas on Highway 6 including Houston. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)
Highway 16 traffic safety update