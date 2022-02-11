A slow moving landslide is seen inching down a hillside in northern British Columbia, prompting the evacuation of nearby Old Fort, B.C., in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-B.C. Ministry of Forests and Lands, Marten Geertsema

A slow moving landslide is seen inching down a hillside in northern British Columbia, prompting the evacuation of nearby Old Fort, B.C., in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-B.C. Ministry of Forests and Lands, Marten Geertsema

Final evacuation orders lifted in Old Fort, B.C., years after landslides

Evacuation orders and alerts were issued in October 2018 and June 2020

Final evacuation orders have been lifted for an area of northeastern British Columbia affected by slow-moving landslides that began more than three years ago.

A notice on the Peace River Regional District website says the orders covering several properties and sections of two roads near the community of Old Fort have been rescinded.

Evacuation orders and alerts were issued in October 2018 and June 2020, after a steep hill slumped above the community of about 50 homes.

The only road connecting Old Fort to the nearby city of Fort St. John was first cut off during a severe slide, then torrential rain caused the hillside to slip more.

Thirty-five residents filed a civil claim in B.C. Supreme Court one year ago alleging negligence and a breach of charter rights to health and security because access to their properties was not “stable and assured.”

A report in December from the Transportation Ministry promised further geotechnical studies and said the best option for access to Old Fort is the existing road alignment.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Residents of Old Fort, B.C., suing province, others over slow-moving slide

Previous story
Ontario premier declares state of emergency over ongoing blockades
Next story
Canada to announce changes to COVID-19 border measures next week

Just Posted

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Update: Woman dies after assault at Fort St. James residence

“We could be dangerous in the playoffs. We could go out and win it all,” Nechako North Stars Coach Dave Boon said in a Feb. 9 interview. (Submitted photo)
North Stars coach eyes playoffs with end-of-season push

Lejac residential school on the shore of Fraser Lake. (National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation photo)
Family honour Mary John Sr. on Lejac residential school centennial

The Caledonia Classic is the only race in Canada that combines sprint and long distance races into one weekend. (Aman Parhar/Caledonia Courier)
Photos: Caledonia Classic dog sled races a success