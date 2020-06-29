Fort St. James and Sowchea firefighters attend a fire in the early hours of Saturday morning. (Photo courtesy - Steven DeRousie, Fire Chief)

Fire burns down outbuildings and vehicle in Nak’azdli

No injuries were sustained by occupants or firefighters.

Firefighters in the district responded to a structure fire in Nak’azdli Whut’en, but there were no physical injuries reported from the incident.

Steven DeRousie, Fire Chief told the Courier that in the early hours of Saturday, June 27, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in an outbuilding on Sampson Road in Nak’azdli.

Two engines and 8 firefighters from Fort St. James attended the scene along with three more firefighters from the Sowchea firehall.

“Quick work by firefighters saved the home with only minor damage caused by heat exposure, however, two outbuildings and one vehicle were a loss,” DeRousie said.

No injuries were sustained by occupants or firefighters during this response, he said, adding the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

firefighters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. cuts taxi, limousine annual licence fee in half, brings in $5,000 cap
Next story
Emergency Operations Centre discontinued in Fort St. James

Just Posted

Fire burns down outbuildings and vehicle in Nak’azdli

No injuries were sustained by occupants or firefighters.

Emergency Operations Centre discontinued in Fort St. James

The District of Fort St. James has discontinued its Emergency Operations Centre… Continue reading

Drugs seized in Fort St. James after police receive tip from the public

A 36-year-old male was arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs, after which he was released.

Healthcare racism probe must go to systemic roots, not just ‘bad apples’: Indigenous doctor

Doctor says that blood alcohol guessing game is not the only incident

Minor hockey coach sets up virtual meeting with Olympians to keep players engaged

Rebecca Johnson will be interacting with B.C.’s minor hockey players on June 25.

COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Baby otter recovering in Greater Victoria after mom killed by motorist

Wild ARC opens emergency fund for young pup

B.C. cuts taxi, limousine annual licence fee in half, brings in $5,000 cap

Transportation ministry said fees were lowered to help taxi operators amid pandemic

B.C. grizzly advocate is bringing the bears to your living room through a podcast

Nicholas Scapillati interviewed people throughout North America to produce heart-warming stories about human- grizzly interactions

B.C. teacher suspended after striking students, adult in multiple incidents

Sudhir Raj Pallingalthodi Jabbar admitted to cuffing two students in the back of the head

Threats, racism being directed at COVID-19 checkpoint staff: Remote B.C. First Nation

The staff at the checkpoint have been subject to threatening behaviour on multiple occasions

Four Canadian privacy watchdogs launch probe into Tim Hortons app

The B.C. office will be part of the investigation along with its Quebec, Alberta and federal counterparts

Two BC Ferries vessels called to assist with rescue in the Strait of Georgia

Pleasure craft overturns Sunday afternoon between Nanaimo and Sechelt

Man taken into custody after multi-hour standoff in northern B.C.: RCMP

No injuries as a result of the police incident, RCMP say

Most Read