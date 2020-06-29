Fire burns down outbuildings and vehicle in Nak’azdli

No injuries were sustained by occupants or firefighters.

Fort St. James and Sowchea firefighters attend a fire in the early hours of Saturday morning. (Photo courtesy - Steven DeRousie, Fire Chief)

Firefighters in the district responded to a structure fire in Nak’azdli Whut’en, but there were no physical injuries reported from the incident.

Steven DeRousie, Fire Chief told the Courier that in the early hours of Saturday, June 27, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in an outbuilding on Sampson Road in Nak’azdli.

Two engines and 8 firefighters from Fort St. James attended the scene along with three more firefighters from the Sowchea firehall.

“Quick work by firefighters saved the home with only minor damage caused by heat exposure, however, two outbuildings and one vehicle were a loss,” DeRousie said.

No injuries were sustained by occupants or firefighters during this response, he said, adding the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express



aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

firefighters