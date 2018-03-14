A small fire took off along Highway 12 on March 12, 2018 near Lytton. Image: Facebook/Roger James

Fire crews knock down 2018’s first wildfire in B.C. Interior

A small fire sparked along Highway 12 in the Southern Interior on Monday

B.C.’s first wildfire of 2018 sparked in the Southern Interior this week, but it is nothing out of the ordinary.

The province’s Chief Fire Information Officer, Kevin Skrepnek, confirmed reports of a small grass fire in Lytton, B.C. that shut down Highway 12 Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning.

Skrepnek said crews were able to contain the fire to a small size. He adds that despite the March 12 date it is not rare to see the first wildfires this time of year.

When the snow melts, fires can start.

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.

