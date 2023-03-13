Firefighter taken to hospital following destructive blaze at Golden Law Courts

Michelle Durant/ FacebookMichelle Durant/ Facebook
Fire at Golden Court House. (Michele LaPointe/ Golden Star)
Fire at Golden Court House. (Michele LaPointe/ Golden Star)Fire at Golden Court House. (Michele LaPointe/ Golden Star)
An RCMP vehicle is parked outside the courthouse in Golden, B.C. on Monday, March 13, 2023, as the courthouse broke out into flames .Smoke could be seen billowing from the top of the building as fire crews sprayed the structure. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Glynn BrothenAn RCMP vehicle is parked outside the courthouse in Golden, B.C. on Monday, March 13, 2023, as the courthouse broke out into flames .Smoke could be seen billowing from the top of the building as fire crews sprayed the structure. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Glynn Brothen
An early morning fire March 12 destroyed Golden’s courthouse and sent one firefighter to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Town of Golden/Instagram)An early morning fire March 12 destroyed Golden’s courthouse and sent one firefighter to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Town of Golden/Instagram)

UPDATE:

One firefighter has been taken to East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook for non-life-threatening injuries following a serious blaze at the Golden Law Courts.

The blaze started at about 3:30 a.m. and continues to burn, however, is considered contained.

Crews will remain on scene extinguishing the fire and hot spots. Public Works crews will also be in attendance to help manage the water run-off.⁣

Nicholson Fire Department also responded.

______

Fire crews continue to battle a large blaze at the Golden Law Courts which started early Monday morning.

RCMP Cpl. James Grandy says alarms were reported at around 3:30 a.m.

“There were multiple alarms going off and then a police officer who was on their way there could see flames coming out the front of the building,” Grandy said.

It was too early to tell if the fire at the Golden Law Courts and Service B.C. building was suspicious.

Fire Chief Mike Pecora confirmed the building was likely a total loss.

Flames were still shooting from the roof of the building more than five hours after volunteer fire crews were first called.

The building houses the community’s provincial courthouse but no cases were scheduled to be heard Monday.

The courthouse is across the street from the Golden and District Hospital and witnesses said hoses were blocking access to the hospital, while water being poured on the fire was pooling in front of that building.

Golden Alternate School also neighbours the courthouse building but students were on spring break on Monday and were not in class.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsfireGolden

Previous story
B.C. firefighter pleads guilty to voyeurism
Next story
South B.C. highway passes see more snow, Avalanche Canada urges caution as storm hits

Just Posted

RCMP say a man forced himself into a home in Gitlaxt’aamiks in the Nass Valley the afternoon of March 9.(Contributed photo)
Robbery suspect sought in the Nass Valley

Gitxsan blockade of CN rail lines near New Hazelton in early 2020 erected in support of Wet’suwet’en opposition to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline. (File photo)
Chiefs ban RCMP’s ‘militarized’ squadron from Gitxsan lands

The Tamitik Arena where the saax play. The saax currently sit middle of the table with 12 wins and eight losses (Kitimat Junior A Facebook page).
Saax inaugural season marred by controversy

Charley Cragg and Troy Pearson lost their lives in the sinking of the tug boat Ingenika on Feb. 11, 2021. Wainwright Marine Service Ltd. and James Geoffery Bates have been jointly charged with eight counts in the Prince Rupert Court on Jan. 6, 2023. (Photo: supplied)
Safety board recommends regulation of small tugboats 2 years after fatal Ingenika sinking