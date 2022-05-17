First cruise ship in two years docks in Prince Rupert

Port Authority expects 60,600 passengers and 43 ships will be stopping in the city this year

The Ruby Princess docked at the Prince Rupert Cruise Ship Terminal on May 17. (Melissa Ash/The Northern View)

The arrival of the Ruby Princess in Prince Rupert on May 17 marks the start of cruise ship season once again.

After more than two years without any cruises, this year is shaping up to be busy on the north coast.

With the Ruby Princess added to the schedule, the Prince Rupert Port Authority expects 43 ships and 60,600 passengers will be making a stop in town this spring and summer, according to a news bulletin posted on its website May 6.

In anticipation of the first ship, the Prince Rupert Port Authority posted on Facebook cautioning residents to be aware of bus traffic and pedestrians around Cow Bay and Northland Cruise Terminal.

Currently, there are cruises scheduled to arrive until Sept. 30.

“The exciting late addition of the Ruby Princess to the Port of Prince Rupert’s cruise schedule will give a significant boost to the local tourism industry in the coming months, and we are working with local operators and other community stakeholders to prepare for this large influx of visitors,” said Shaun Stevenson, President and CEO of the Prince Rupert Port Authority.

“We appreciate the efforts being made by everyone to accommodate this schedule change and to welcome visitors back to the area as we ramp up for the return of cruise tourism in the community.”

The Ruby Princess, operated by Princess Cruises, will be stopping in Prince Rupert every ten days or so during its Alaska itinerary. The ship can accommodate 4,180 passengers and crew at a time.