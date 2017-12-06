Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc to begin treatment for leukemia

The diagnosis came in April

Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc. (Canadian Press photo)

Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he will soon begin treatments for cancer.

LeBlanc says he plans to remain a cabinet minister and Liberal MP while undergoing treatments for chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

He says the cancer was discovered after his family doctor detected an anomaly in his white cell blood count during his annual physical last spring.

The diagnosis came in April.

In a joint statement, oncologist Dr. Nicholas Finn says LeBlanc’s disease is the most common form of leukemia, which must be closely monitored but can be controlled.

Finn says LeBlanc will be able to schedule his treatments, which should wrap up next spring, in a way that will have “minimal impact on his work.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Winds churn explosive California wildfires
Next story
Hope fades in finding vulnerable B.C. wildfire evacuee

Just Posted

Grade 11 students organise #clothingswap

Social Justice course examines ‘True Cost’

Moonlight Madness parade stalled, not stopped

‘Newlands Express’ float wins best in parade

Bitcoin machine arrives in northern B.C.

New machine in Prince Rupert cafe will allows users to buy virtual currencies

VIDEO: Best photos of the Supermoon 2017

At its closest, the Frost Moon was about 363,300 km away from the Earth

B.C. man kicked out of military in LGBT Purge hears PM’s apology

Raised an army brat, devoted to a military career, anti-gay policy shattered D’Arcy Gauthier’s life

National Energy Board rules that Kinder Morgan can start work in Burnaby

TransMountain pipeline work can begin

LETTER: I’m voting ‘yes’ to electoral reform

Tom Fletcher defends corporate-backed B.C. Liberals

B.C. mom missing for six months now centre of murder investigation

San Li Liao has been missing since May 29 and homicide investigators have taken over the case

B.C. man charged with murder re-arrested days after being released on bail

Albert Giesbrecht was arrested and returned to custody on Dec. 6.

Canucks forward Bo Horvat out up to six weeks with right foot fracture

Horvat was injured in the third period of Vancouver’s 3-0 win over Carolina this week

B.C. family under investigation after buying injured calves from dairy farm

Cici Life Farm Sanctuary is being scrutinized for transporting two injured bull calves

$66-million upgrade coming to Whistler Blackcomb

A new gondola and high-speed chairlifts will be ready for the 2018/19 season

Most Read