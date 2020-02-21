FLESS hosts annual district science fair

Organzier says the fair has grown each year.

The annual district science fair in Fraser Lake has been growing every year with over 130 students participating at this year’s fair.

Fraser Lake Elementary Secondary School held their annual district science fair Wednesday and the organizer Megan Boniface said the best part about the fair is getting students excited about science and exploration.

“They get to explore and inquire about topics they are interested or passionate about. It just opens the doors for all possibilities in science,” Boniface said.

There were a total of 91 projects at the event, which included students from eleven schools in School District 91.

Additionally, there were distance students from the school district’s online school who live in different parts of the province that presented their projects virtually to the judges via Skype.

The district level fair has seen some great projects in the past years, Boniface said, noting that there have been multiple students from the region, over the years that have managed to reach the international science fairs that happen around the world.

Winners from the Wednesday event, go onto the Central Interior Science Exhibition which is being held at the University of Northern British Columbia in April this year. Students who are successful at the central interior fair then move onto the Canada wide fair which is being hosted by Edmonton this year.

Following the nation-wide competition, winners move onto International Science Exhibition fairs, Boniface explained.

The organizer said she has seen a large number of students particularly from grade 4 to 7 showing interest, which is ‘exciting.’

Below are the results from the district science fair.

Grade 8

• 1st Place tie : Jemma Blattner (Nechako Valley Secondary) and Aurora Lea (EBUS Academy)

• 2nd Place: Carsen Wenger and Araya Wilkes (FSJ Secondary)

• 3rd Place: Jasmine Joseph (FSJ Secondary)

• Honorable Mentions: Keenan Ogi (FSJ Secondary), Corbin Gauthier (FSJ Secondary) and Kyleigh Martin (FSJ Secondary)

Grade 7

• 1st Place : Emery Taylor (EBUS Academy)

• 2nd Place: Carys Griffin and Sage Rollert (Decker Lake Elementary)

• 3rd Place: Ryliegh Benson (William Konkin Elementary)

• Honorable Mentions: Alex Anderson and Isabella Colangelo (William Konkin Elementary); Katelyn Bergeron and Kimberly Higginson (Francois Lake Elementary)

Grade 6

• 1st Place tie: Sebastian Wilson and Brodie MacPherson (Francois Lake Elementary) and Logan Mailloux (Francois Lake Elementary)

• 2nd Place tie: Madison Martens (Evelyn Dickson Elementary) and Sullivan Wenger (David Hoy Elementary)

• 3rd Place: McKenna Loewen (Sinkut View Elementary)

• Honorable Mentions: Zane Wipfli (Decker Lake Elementary), Chyler Knackstedt and Dyllan Beal (Sinkut View Elementary) and Bex Mosch (EBUS Academy)

Grade 5

• 1st Place: Colby Ziegler (Evelyn Dickson Elementary)

• 2nd Place: Connor Weber (Fraser Lake Elementary Secondary)

• 3rd Place: Shirley Brown and Emily Tourund (William Konkin Elementary)

• Honorable Mentions: Anya Dhillon and Madalyn Lazaruk (WL McLeod Elementary), Marcus Shields and Dylan Stewart (Decker Lake Elementary)

Grade 4

• 1st Place: Kyler Stephen (Evelyn Dickson Elementary)

• 2nd Place: Mika Hara and Brenna McCleary (WL McLeod Elementary)

• 3rd Place: Joren Hogarth (Sinkut View Elementary)

• Honorable Mentions: Kate Thiessen-Clark and Maci Kadonaga (WL McLeod Elementary), Isabel Simoes (WL McLeod Elementary)

