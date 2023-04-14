Stranded travellers stand in front of the departures building at Northwest Terrace Regional Airport on Thursday, April 13, 2023, as volcanic ash from one of Russia's most active volcanos disrupted travel in northwestern B.C. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)

Flights resume at Northwest Regional Airport after volcanic eruption delays

One session of the Pacific Northwest Music Festival was cancelled, but will be rescheduled

Flights to and from Northwest Terrace Regional Airport are back to normal, experiencing only minor delays after a volcanic eruption in Russia caused widespread disruption to international air travel on Thursday.

The eruption of one of Russia’s most active volcanoes on the Kamchatka peninsula on Tuesday sent plumes of volcanic ash into the atmosphere, affecting regions as far as northwestern B.C. and Alaska.

The eruption forced the cancellation of one session of the Pacific Northwest Music Festival this morning.

Pacific Northwest Music Festival President Kelly Lima assures festival-goers that the event will be rescheduled for a later date. The cancellation occurred as adjudicators were rescheduled onto another flight this morning due to the ash cloud.

Northwest Terrace Regional Airport Manager Carman Hendry stated they do not expect any further flight cancellations, but ultimately, the decision lies with the airlines, who determine whether it is safe enough to fly.

Despite the minor delays, the airport and the Pacific Northwest Music Festival are optimistic that normal operations will resume shortly, and travellers and festival-goers can look forward to enjoying the rescheduled session without any further interruptions.

airportsterrace

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Artemis Gold orders $134M mining equipment for Blackwater Mine south of Vanderhoof
Next story
‘Expecting the unexpected’: Experts say it’s hard to determine how 2023 weather will compare to other years

Just Posted

Stranded travellers stand in front of the departures building at Northwest Terrace Regional Airport on Thursday, April 13, 2023, as volcanic ash from one of Russia's most active volcanos disrupted travel in northwestern B.C. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Flights resume at Northwest Regional Airport after volcanic eruption delays

The Blackwater gold deposit is located about 100 kilometres south of Vanderhoof and about 100 kilometres west of Quesnel. (Photo courtesy Artemis)
Artemis Gold orders $134M mining equipment for Blackwater Mine south of Vanderhoof

Departure board at Northwest Regional Airport, April 13, 3:43 p.m. showing cancelled flights due to volcanic ash from an eruption in Russia. (Viktor Elias photo)
Russian volcanic eruption disrupts flights to and from Northwest B.C.

Nuxalk Nation player Annika Parr, right, attempts to get past a Syilx opponent during the U17 girls’ final at the Junior All-Native Tournament on Friday, March 24, at Nanaimo’s John Barsby Secondary School gym en route to the championship. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Nisga’a to host 2024 Junior All Native Basketball Tournament in Terrace