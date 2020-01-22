A resident heads back to his home after chatting with workers as they continue to remove snow from the streets in St. John’s on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. The state of emergency ordered by the City of St. John’s continues for a fifth day, leaving most businesses closed and most vehicles off the roads in the aftermath of the major winter storm that hit the Newfoundland and Labrador capital. The city has allowed grocery and convenience stores to open for limited hours to let residents restock their food supply. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Flights to resume out of St. John’s, N.L., as search for missing man suspended

Hundreds of Armed Forces personnel have been called in to help get things moving again

Commercial flights were set to resume out of St. John’s, N.L., this morning, as eastern Newfoundland continues to dig itself out from last week’s record-breaking blizzard.

Today is the sixth day the provincial capital has been under a state of emergency after a storm dumped more than 76 centimetres of snow on the city.

Hundreds of Armed Forces personnel have been called in to help get things moving again, and Premier Dwight Ball said Tuesday there have been hundreds of calls for assistance from vulnerable residents.

Grocery stores were permitted to open Tuesday, with the City of St. John’s advising people to stock up for at least 48 more hours.

It’s also given taxi companies the green light to begin commercial operations, though personal vehicles are still ordered to stay off the road.

RCMP announced Tuesday evening that the search for Joshua Wall, a 26-year-old man who’s been missing since Friday, has been suspended.

Spokeswoman Glenda Power said in a statement that despite “exhaustive efforts,” Wall — who was last seen leaving his home for a friend’s house at the height of the storm on Friday — has not been found.

“Bay Roberts RCMP continue to urge residents in the area to check their properties, including backyards, sheds, barns and other outbuildings, as well as vehicles, in the event Joshua sought shelter there,” Power said.

READ MORE: Armed Forces being mobilized to help Eastern Newfoundland dig out

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cellarman at Okanagan winery fired after mistakenly dumping $162K of wine down the drain
Next story
VIDEO: Trudeau insists Iran respect families’ wishes when it comes to burials

Just Posted

B.C. premier talks forestry, service needs with handful of northern mayors in Prince George

Prince George meeting completes premier’s tour of Kitimat, Terrace, Fort St. James and Quesnel

Indigenous LNG supporters chide human rights advocates over pipeline comments

Coastal GasLink has signed agreements with 20 elected First Nation councils along the pipeline’s 670-kilometre path

Regional wood pellet shortage forces rationing

New suppliers being found

Cluculz Lake fire leads to death of occupant

RCMP said mobile home was engulfed in fire when they arrived on scene

Disrespectful that Horgan won’t meet during northern B.C. tour: hereditary chief

Na’moks said he was frustrated Horgan didn’t meet with the chiefs

VIDEO: Trudeau insists Iran respect families’ wishes when it comes to burials

All 176 people on board the Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 were killed

Horgan unveils B.C. cabinet shuffle changes

Premier John Horgan has made three major changes to his cabinet

Dog reunited with Tofino owner, months after being taken from beach

Shannon Boothman ‘ecstatic’ at pet’s return after a tip leads to social media search

B.C.’s first ride-hailing app to launch in Tofino, Whistler in February

The Whistle! app will be available in Tofino on Feb.1 and in Whistler Feb. 6.

Councillor resigns in Revelstoke after colleagues approved 67% raise

Council approved a 134 per cent raise for the mayor of Revelstoke

Rolled-over dairy truck in Abbotsford lost 40,000 litres of milk

Truck removed Sunday, Jan. 19, with specialized equipment to upright vehicle

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

B.C. asks health-care staff to be ‘vigilant’ when screening for coronavirus

This comes after U.S. health officials confirmed a case of the virus in Washington State

B.C. player becomes only second Canadian to enter Hall of Fame of Baseball

Walker received 76.6 percent of the Baseball Writers of America Association vote

Most Read