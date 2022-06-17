Okanagan Lake in Penticton has reached full pool and will continue to rise over the next couple weeks. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Okanagan Lake in Penticton has reached full pool and will continue to rise over the next couple weeks. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Flood risk remains elevated as B.C. enters ‘peak freshet’ over coming weeks

More rain is expected over the weekend

Approximately 580 people are on evacuation alert in B.C. as delayed snowmelt and wet weather have swollen waterways in the province.

During a Friday (June 17) news conference, provincial officials said that B.C. is in the middle of spring freshet season — the time of year that snowpack in higher elevations melts.

Dave Campbell, head of the B.C. River Forecast Centre, said the province is entering the peak freshet window and expects that to continue over the next week or two.

A flood warning is in place for the Liard River basin. Flood watches are in place for the Central Coast, Peace region, Quesnel, North Thompson, and South Thomspon. High streamflow advisories are in place for the Thompson, Northwest, West Kootenay and East Kootenay.

The short-term weather forecast is calling for unsettled weather and potential for thunderstorms in the Kootenays, the East Okanagan and the Cariboo, the Peace, and the north.

READ MORE: Monitoring for flooding as Okanagan Lake exceeds full pool

Armel Castellan, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said there likely won’t be any heat events until the second half of July and a “drier pattern” is evolving for the last couple weeks of June.

The lack of high-heat events is critical to mitigating flood risk, as prolonged higher temperatures during peak freshet could lead to rapid snowmelt and dramatically increase flood risks.

Ian Cunnings, senior regional manager with Emergency Management BC, cautioned residents in flood-prone areas to be prepared for potential flooding. Cunnings recommended residents prepare a “go bag” with medications and important documents. Residents should also reach out to family and friends to plan for accommodation if they need to be evacuated. Though emergency accommodation will be available for people who have no other alternative.

So far, more than 5,000 sandbags have been deployed in B.C. to keep rising waters at bay, primarily in the Interior and the Fraser Valley. Cunnings said EMBC has flood mitigation assets positioned in high-risk areas and continues to shift resources as threats shift. Members of the BC Wildfire Service are assisting in sandbagging efforts, 150 BCWFS members are on standby to assist with flood mitigation efforts.

READ MORE: Flood watch: Creek still too high to search for missing Kelowna woman

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaSpring Floods

Previous story
Toxic drug alert issued for Smithers area
Next story
Diversifying B.C.’s supply chain crucial to combat negative impact of extreme weather

Just Posted

Northern Health and the First Nations Health Authority issued a toxic drug alert for the Smithers area this morning (June 17).
Toxic drug alert issued for Smithers area

While details remain sparse, the Northern Sentinel has confirmed the incident happened June 6 while materials were being unloaded from a trailer. (Rio Tinto photo)
Rio Tinto investigating after Kitimat employee airlifted to hospital in critical condition

Brendan Eshom is a name to watch for in Prince Rupert, at 19 he has already been a city basketball champ, website and app developer as well as First Nations language advocate and promoter. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert man receives prestigious 2022 Reconciliation Award from Office of Lieutenant Governor

A Grizzly Bear with a broken-off arrow stuck in its head, was recently taken by a passing motorist and provided to Smithers Conservation Officers. The picture was taken along Hwy. 37 North, just north of the Meziadin junction. (Conservation Officer Service photo)
Smithers conservation officers seek info on injured grizzly