Flooding causes road closure north of Fort St. James

Flooding has caused Pinchi Lake Road North to be closed on April 22. (YRB Facebook photo) (YRB Facebook photo)

Flooding has caused Pinchi Lake Road, north of Fort St. James to be closed Wednesday.

On April 22, Yellowhead Road & Bridge (Vanderhoof) Ltd posted the information on Facebook at 9:30 am that, Pinchi Lake Road North which is 2 km west of North Road, is closed due to a washout.

“Currently the water level is too high to allow repair,” the company wrote in their Facebook post.

More information about the road’s repair will be made available once the water level has gone down.

More to come.

