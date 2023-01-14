Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory Jan. 14. (Environment Canada map)

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory Jan. 14. (Environment Canada map)

Fog advisory in effect, near zero visibility expected throughout much of B.C.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory Saturday evening (Jan. 14) into Sunday morning for much of the province.

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or already occurring, states Environment Canada in the advisory issued at 5:37 pm Jan. 14.

“Conditions are favourable for areas of dense fog to develop and persist tonight. An impulse will bring showers and flurries to the southern Interior starting Sunday morning,” notes the advisory.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

The foggy conditions are expected to persist Saturday evening to Sunday morning for southern, and to near noon or early afternoon for central and northern Interior.

The weather has been unseasonably warm in recent days in the Interior.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weatherTravel tips & advisories

Previous story
UPDATE: Dangerous avalanche around Revelstoke due to unpredictable snowpack

Just Posted

Takla First Nation shared the announcement of the loss of Carmelita Abraham late Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (Facebook photo) Takla First Nation shared the announcement of the loss of Carmelita Abraham late Friday, Jan. 14. Chief John French says family will be gathering at the Willow Inn in Quesnel on Thursday, Jan. 20 for grief and letting the spirit go smudge ceremony. (Facebook photo)
Preliminary inquiry into murder of Carmelita Abraham set for April in Quesnel

Bonnie Forsythe with her family at the Coachman Apartments complex in Terrace. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
‘Feeling like we’re drowning’: Tenants of rundown Terrace building fear for future

At 82, Bruce Ives from Daajing Giids broke the Guinness World Record as the oldest male to perform a headstand. (Photo: Megan Romas’ Facebook)
Haida Gwaii man breaks world record for oldest male to do headstand

The Ruby Princess docked at the Prince Rupert Cruise Ship Terminal on May 17. (Melissa Ash/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert port set to ban cruise ships from dumping contaminated wastewater