Fort St. James municipal office. (File photo)

Forestry workers to benefit from Fort St. James Bucks

Every eligible applicant will receive $250 via the Fort St. James Bucks Initiative

There is some good news for forestry workers in Fort St. James.

The district will be releasing funds to workers impacted by the downturn in the forestry sector starting March 16, the municipality announced Tuesday.

A total of $250 per applicant will be provided in ‘Fort St. James Bucks’, at the municipal office which will assist in “purchasing recreation activities, groceries and other household items”, officials said.

The Fort St. James Bucks Initiative is being used to promote local purchasing in the district, in order to further support local businesses as well.

A Buck provided through this program may be worth $2 for every $1 spent on certain services at participating businesses, stated a March 10 news release.

These funds are coming from the $75,000 that the district received through the Community Support Grant Program of the province.

A total of $875,000 in short-term funding was provided via these grants, to eleven Interior B.C. communities who were impacted by a permanent or indefinite mill closure.

“We understand for many families this contribution will only offer a small relief but are confident that every bit will help,” Mayor Bev Playfair said.

Fort St. James staff is continuing to seek senior government support, Playfair said, noting they are also continuing to work with partners to advocate for other supports.

Eligible applicants can apply for the Fort St. James Bucks Initiative online at fortst.james.ca/fsj-bucks-initiative/ or at the municipal office located at 477 Stuart Drive West.

To find more information about supports available for Interior Forestry workers, visit www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/forestry/support-for-forestry-workers.

READ MORE: Over $2 million in funding given to projects for wood waste recovery

forestryMunicipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stay fit, not sick: Experts encourages gym-goers to flex their cleanliness
Next story
Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Just Posted

Forestry workers to benefit from Fort St. James Bucks

Every eligible applicant will receive $250 via the Fort St. James Bucks Initiative

Man arrested, officer hurt following wild Hwy 16 chase

Two police cars rammed as RCMP pursued suspect

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

Massive increase in property taxes coming to light industry in Fort St. James

Council has approved raising property taxes on light industry by a 100… Continue reading

Province authorized more RCMP officers be deployed to Wet’suwet’en territory: letter

‘To be clear, no elected official in British Columbia directs police operations,’ Mike Farnworth says

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

Q&A: What the WHO pandemic declaration means

Some questions and answers about the declaration

COVID-19 concerns ‘spike’ in B.C. leading to ‘significant’ behaviour changes: poll

Insights West poll says 28 per cent of B.C. respondents ‘stocking up on home necessities’

Canadian firm starts US prep work for Keystone XL pipeline

Opponents await a judge’s ruling on their request to block any work

B.C. man rides the addiction roller coaster with relapses and recoveries

This is part two of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

The stock market plunged and shot back up within 48 hours

B.C. businessman to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scam

David Sidoo, a businessman from Vancouver had been scheduled to go on trial in January

Most Read