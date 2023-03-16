Former mayor of Telkwa dies at age 56

Brad Layton was a Telkwa councillor from 2011-2019 and elected mayor in 2019

Former Mayor of Telkwa Brad Layton has died at the age of 56.

Layton was first elected as a councillor in 2011 and served in that capacity until he was elected as mayor in 2019. He remained in that position until January of 2022.

He stepped down as mayor January 2022 after being absent from council meetings for several months. At the time, the Village of Telkwa issued a press release citing “health issues” for the resignation.

Later it was revealed he had been arrested on drug charges. He pleaded not guilty to possession of fentanyl during a court appearance April 19, 2022.

The charges against Layton stemmed from a traffic stop the previous year in Smithers, during which an officer observed suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and later released. He was out on bail and awaiting trial at the time of this death.

During his time as mayor, Layton and council accomplished finishing the Trobak Reservoir. He also said he was proud of the work council was doing on reviewing and updating bylaws and zoning as well as addressing sewer and water upgrades.

Former mayor Darcy Repen served with Layton for one term.

“Brad’s participation on our council was very helpful, and he shared many good insights into how to help the community,” he said.

In 2015, Layton threw his hat into federal politics as the Liberal candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley after volunteering in two elections for the BC Liberals and serving a term as the president of the BC Liberal riding association in the Bulkley Valley.

In that election, Layton came in third with 18.7 per cent of the vote behind the NDP’s Nathan Cullen (51 per cent) and Conservative Tyler Nesbitt (24.8) per cent.

He also unsuccessfully ran for Smithers council in 2008.

