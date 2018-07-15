Former NHL goalie Ray Emery drowns in Lake Ontario

Hamilton police say former NHL goalie Ray Emery has drowned in Lake Ontario.
Police say Emery’s death does not appear to be suspicious, calling it a “case of misadventure.”
Emery, 35, played for several teams throughout a career spanning more than a decade, including the Ottawa Senators, Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers.
He won the William M. Jennings trophy — and the Stanley Cup — with the Blackhawks in 2013.
Police say Emery went swimming off of a boat, and his friends called emergency services at about 6 a.m. Sunday when he didn’t resurface.
Former teammates, coaches and executives who played and worked with Emery have been expressing condolences online.
The Canadian Press