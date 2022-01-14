Fort Fraser man wanted after not returning to halfway house in Vancouver

Jeremy George is known to frequent Prince George and Burns Lake

Police say 35-year-old Jeremy George is wanted Canada-wide after failing to return to his halfway house Monday, Jan. 10 (RCMP handout photo)

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Fort Fraser man who failed to return to his halfway house on Monday, Jan. 10, RCMP say.

Police in Fraser Lake and Vancouver are asking the public to call 911 immediately if they spot 35-year-old Jeremy George, who is known to frequent Prince George and Burns Lake.

According to a news release, George is currently serving a long-term supervision order and was released to his halfway house with strict conditions, including a nightly curfew.

“He has a history of committing serious, dangerous offences,” reads the release.

George is described as an Indigenous male, 5’10 tall and weighing 200 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo of a skull on his right shoulder, and the words “hell” on his right forearm and “hellrazor” on his chest.

Police warn the public under no circumstances should they try to apprehend George.

Anyone with information about him or where he might be is asked to contact the Fraser Lake RCMP at 250-699-7777.

