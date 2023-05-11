Fort St. James artist performs in Vernon ahead of Highway 16 documentary screening

Artist Auroara Leigh (second from left) with her daughter Chanel Prince, Emma Kopp (Glohaven Community Hub), Duane Marchand (musician), Chelssie Baker (Shop First Nations) and Angela Case (Glohaven Community Hub). (Submitted photo)

Fort St. James artist Auroara Leigh had the rare honour of performing a song she had written ahead of the screening of a documentary on the Highway of Tears in Vernon.

The Glohaven Community Hub had a ten-series Indigenous showcase on the second of every month where they team up with Okanagan Tourism, Vernon Tourism and the Vernon Towne Theatre as part of the Truth and Reconciliation-Action work they are doing.

As part of this they support local Indigenous vendors, to build community around TRC.

On May 2, the theatre showcased the documentary on the Highway of Tears. Leigh was called in to perform her song about human trafficking that she penned while living on the Highway of Tears in Prince Rupert.

“I’m just glad that I could share my experience of human trafficking and domestic violence through song and discussion,” said the artist after her performance.

For Leigh, who has spent much of her time raising awareness about trafficking, the issue is too important to not talk about.

“Human traffickers make $100,000 per year per girl and there’s 21 million people in trafficking every year, ” she said, adding,” A lot of missing girls are in slavery, whether that’s overseas and being raped or in porn and being raped, most never get out.”

The exploiters will exploit those who are easier targets because of their vulnerabilities, she says.

“Art has always been the mechanism for change in any society or time frame. If we can gather as an ‘immunity blanket’ for those who are more vulnerable then maybe we can keep them safer from those preying on them. We have the strength to do that, so we should be.”

Leigh also says, historically, Canadians have turned away from those who are victimized and that needs to change. “We have to change that and turn towards them instead.”

While women are being impacted, Leigh says this is not just a women’s issue. It is equally a men’s issue too.

”Men need to lift the burden that women carry because of the impact of men’s violence, exploitation and greed. Men need to carry what it means to heal it and decide how to build solutions, we need men to be the change, we need male role models who can embody consent culture and teach the next generations. Men are the fire pit for women and children and without them, communities can’t burn as bright and freely!

Leigh has more healing shows coming up in Prince George soon. For more information, visit www.sacredfiremedicinetour.com