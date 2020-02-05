Fort St. James cancelling their ICI cardboard recycling program this March

There is a private operator interested in keeping the program alive, but no other information has been provided yet.

There will be no ICI cardboard recycling program in Fort St. James starting March.

The district announced its intention to remove the service starting March. 31, in notice dated Jan. 29 from Grant Loyer, corporate officer of Fort St. James.

Additionally, the Integris Cardboard Recycling Centre will also be shut down at the time.

The district has been operating an Industrial, Commercial and Institutional (ICI) cardboard recycling program for several years.

High cost of operation and the current economic situation of the district have been given as reasons why council decided to suspend operations.

Businesses in the community have been advised to make alternate arrangements for their cardboard recycling prior to the deadline.

The notice further stated that a private operator has expressed interest in keeping the program operating but there is no firm plan at this time. If a program is established, the operator will provide further information to businesses for cardboard recycling.

More to come.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express



aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

