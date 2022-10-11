Fort St. James candidates speak out

Last month, we asked candidates running for office in the 2022 civic election to anewer a few questions about themselves and what they see as the most important issues facing the community. Here are the answers from those running in Fort St. James elections.

Martin Elphee is running for mayor of Fort. St James.

I have been a resident of Fort St. James for the last 41 years and have raised my family here. Employment has been mainly with locally owned logging contractors as their logging supervisor. During this time, I have tried to give back to the community either as an active board member (ski hill/golf course/public library) or by volunteering (fire department/minor hockey/seniors helping seniors).

Previous councils have not been transparent on most issues with the local residents and appear to want to ramrod decisions through without duly informing them.

Local government is running on a reactive versus a proactive format. I feel it is more effective to identify issues early and to deal with them prior to becoming a problem.

The present wastewater treatment facility is old and needs to be dealt with immediately. Only certain members of the present council are addressing it but not all details are being released. Transparency again.

There is an inadequate return on the ever-growing tourism dollar. We need to promote the natural beauty of Fort St. James and the surrounding area.

Municipal infrastructure is deteriorating throughout the community. A Request For Proposal is needed to identify problem areas so the council is able to plan and budget for the necessary improvements.

There is a lack of long and short-term housing. Using the appropriate funding channels, increase the number of units to accommodate all people regardless of income.

The need for more children’s recreational facilities must be addressed with either the construction of new (ie. water park at Cottonwood) or the enhancement/expansion of existing (playgrounds, bike and walking trails, cross-country ski trails) for year-round enjoyment.

I bring to the table strong leadership skills and the ability to listen effectively. I believe we should always have the desire to continually improve especially our own lives and those of our friends and neighbours.

Bob Motion is running for mayor of Fort. St James.

My over 30 years of experience in small business and the financial services industry has provided me with a solid grounding for the position of mayor and I have learned even more by serving as mayor during the past two years.

Uncertainty in the forest industry and medical staffing shortages are two issues negatively impacting our community however these are much bigger issues than Fort St James and will only be resolved at a Provincial level. The severe shortage of accommodation available locally is an issue that our council can address and if reelected I will encourage investigation of all available options, including public-private partnerships.

The forest industry, is in a state of transition/contraction and only First Nation entities appear willing to invest in the industry during this uncertain period. Locally, Nak’azdli Whut’en recently invested in the Fort Green Energy facility and in addition, is poised to reopen its Tl’oh Forest Products mill site. I would fully expect to see a Nak’azdli Whut’en connection to all future major developments in our community and it is incumbent on District Council to maintain the positive working relationship with band leadership that we currently enjoy.

Motion brings strong leadership skills, a willingness to listen and learn, a capable promoter/marketer with strong people skills and a passion for Fort St James.

Judith Friesen is running for Fort St. James council

Hello! I’m Judith Friesen, and I’d like to represent you in Fort St. James’ next district council.

I’m a proud and lifelong member of the Fort St. James community, and I’ve raised two wonderful sons here. I have worked in forestry, education and management for almost 30 years. I know the complex and changing economic and social forces impacting the lives of our community members and our children.

As a mother of two new adults, I share the deep desire of many in the community that Fort St. James remains a place where young people can obtain good jobs that allow them to raise families of their own here. In the resources sector, I learned that involved local government is a major part of keeping Fort St. James a forestry hub for the region. I know personally that there is a direct connection between your children’s education and the career decisions they make.

I want to see Fort St. James stay successful. We know that this area and its people have a long history of adapting to changing economics. We have done this by working together for local solutions and coming together for mutual support. I want to bring these strong and vital traditions forcefully into the government of Fort St. James.

I want to strengthen these traditions by supporting local activities for all in Fort St. James. In addition to activities highlighting our natural environment, I want to see Fort St. James develop its capacity to be a safe and welcoming place as new families and new opportunities are drawn here.

For us to remain an attractive place to live and raise a family, it is essential that our community members know they can learn the skills and develop the talents needed by established and emerging industries. Having worked in the local forestry sector, and again as an educator, I have seen that we are not doing enough to ensure all our children have the tools they need to find success in their home community.

I will bring to village council fresh energy, and a view balanced between the needs of industry and the needs of children and families. I believe that with collaboration and innovation, we can find a way to create a community that integrates these needs as the economy changes around all of us.

Brenda Gouglas is running for Fort St. James council

I served three terms as a councillor; 2005-2008, 2008-2011, and 2014-2018, where I gained a wealth of experience, knowledge, and confidence to once again take on this leadership role. I know the importance of balanced budgets, capital and infrastructure management, putting funds aside to meet future goals and having competent staff to help council meet their strategic objectives for our community. Over the last four years, I have attended all but one or two council and budget meetings to help me stay informed of the challenges and opportunities that will face the council and our community in the years to come.

I see our aging and failing water and sewer service, roads, and protective services infrastructure, and how we are going to fund their necessary repair and replacement, as the biggest issue facing our community. We will need to use the $4.2 million Northern Capital and Planning Grant Reserve, and other district reserves, to leverage additional funds to carry out that critical work in both the short and long term. As Councillor I will carry the responsibility and accountability of ensuring all funds are being used to the utmost benefit of our community.

I see the development and execution of a strategy to attract tradespeople/businesses and healthcare professionals to our community, as a necessity. Residents and businesses are having to bring tradespeople in from Vanderhoof and Prince George for such things as gas and electrical service. When our new larger hospital is in operation more nurses will be needed, and we need to recruit more doctors now. This is a role for the economic development officer; partnering with the Chamber of Commerce and Primary Care Society to address tradespeople/businesses and healthcare professional shortfalls is key to a successful outcome.

My most relevant skill is that of being well informed and understanding of opportunities and challenges that could have an impact on council and our community, and being able to speak to them. I am committed to sharing information and my understanding through more open discussions at council meetings.

It is through those open discussions that residents and businesses in our community, in turn, will be well informed and have confidence in knowing that council is making sound decisions based on all the factors. It is important to me that I earn and maintain the public’s trust.

Jennifer Howell is running for Fort St. James council

I have been a resident of Fort St. James for 47 years. I retired seven years ago from the Royal Bank of Canada as Manager, Client Care after 33 years. I have been involved with several clubs and organizations. I do my very best to attend community events as well. I reside within the District of Fort St. James.

I am coming to the end of my first term in local government. The past four years have been a learning experience as well as rewarding at the same time. I look forward to growing my knowledge and representing the residents of Fort St. James for another four years. I share the same passion for my hometown as do the citizens of our community.

One of the biggest issues I see facing the community at this time is our medical care. Our whole medical field is in need of doctors, technicians, nurses and paramedics. I will ensure that Council and Council Representative will work closely with our Primary Care Society, working through the roadblocks that are encountered with recruiting. To advocate strongly and to work with our Northern Health Director along with EMBC. To be there to support the Primary Care Society and local paramedics to help tackle this crisis. We need to make sure that Northern Health Administration is making every effort to assist the Primary Care Society.

Before we can develop and attract I believe we need to prove that we can properly take care of the infrastructure that we have now. Keeping up on the maintenance and appearance. The small things that we enjoy, are our walking path, Spirit Square, KDL bike park, buildings, our parks and equipment to name a few. After such time, then more development can be looked at.

I believe the most relevant skill that I can contribute to Council is be my ability to listen to what residents and our neighbours, Nakazdli Whut’en have to say. It is important to have a member of the council who shows concern, and empathy with knowing their voice is important. A person who the citizens feel they can talk to. I will bring your concerns or compliments forward to Council. I want to be part of the solution, not the problem. To do my very best for the citizens and community. My heart and passion is with Fort St. James, the place I call home.

Brad Miller is running for Fort St. James council

I am a 47-year-old born and raised resident of Fort St James and a local small business owner for over 20 years. FSJ is very near and dear to my heart. Owning my business has given me opportunities to give back to the community by sponsoring local organizations and initiatives. My wife, two children, five dogs and parrot supported my desire to better serve the community by allowing me to run and serve as a councillor in 2014 and in the 2020 by-election I was re-elected again.

The number one issue is our failing and aging infrastructure, including roads, water, and sewer systems. The infrastructure, in particular the water system, is critical to living a healthy sustainable life in FSJ. Current and future businesses and residents all depend on our water to be healthy, safe, and reliable. Water lines are becoming blocked, resulting in low pressure and water line breaks. The sewer lines are becoming increasingly blocked to the point they may soon need replacement. I have been working closely with the public works superintendent to develop a complete long-term maintenance program. This will ensure a reliable safe, efficient, and less expensive water-sewer system for years to come.

We need more housing development. The senior complex being built is a positive step. However, the new hospital and new mill will attract many short and long-term residents. Additionally, our current residents that work at our local small businesses need affordable and safe housing long into the future. If these professionals, tradespeople and other workers can live in FSJ rather than commute they can contribute more to our local economy and enhance diversity and strengthen the fabric of FSJ. I would attract developers by better publicizing the beauty, uniqueness, affordability, and opportunities available in FSJ. This should be done not only locally or regionally but also throughout the province.

While serving as a councillor for four years I’ve learned a lot about municipal government and the importance of having a strong administration and village staff. By hiring and training quality staff in critical Administration roles and allowing them to do their jobs that they’re very capable of doing, the council is free to listen to and address the concerns that residents have. It is also good to have different opinions on the council. By working through disagreement we can come to common, mutually beneficial outcomes that put self-interest aside and help our community.

Kris Nielsen is running for Fort St. James council

Resident of Fort St. James for the past 33 years; previous experience as an elected councillor for five terms between 1995 to 2014 for a total of 12 years as an elected councillor for the District of Fort St. James. Have worked in both the healthcare and post-secondary education sectors in Fort St. James. Currently working full-time as the Family Service Programs Manager for Connexus Community Resources, a regional social health agency.

• What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community, and how do you intend to tackle it?

The biggest issue is our aging infrastructure for water, sewer, roads, and facilities. Fort St. James is the recipient of a $4.2 million Northern Capital and Planning Grant intended for municipalities to use towards their own municipal infrastructure improvement projects. Opportunities to leverage this grant with other funding sources targeted to enhancing municipal infrastructure will need to be the priority of the newly elected council.

• What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it?

I view development as multi-faceted and influenced by many factors and asking what type of new development should exist in the community is not a simple question. A bigger priority for me is that the new council will take a collaborative approach with local, regional, provincial, and federal stakeholders to mitigate uncertainties around current development projects. This includes healthcare staffing needs for the new hospital facility, housing shortage, and infrastructure improvements for water, sewer, roads and facilities.

• If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council?

Previous experience as a councillor has taught me that transparency in the actions and decision-making of council is key to the public’s confidence in those duly elected to guide the corporate business decisions that will ensure the sustainability of the municipality.

