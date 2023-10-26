Fort St. James District council receive draft of Official Community Plan

Council should receive a draft of the plan by the end of October to share with public

District of Fort St. James council includes Coun. Kris Nielson, from left, Coun. Jennifer Howell, Mayor Martin Elphee, Coun. Judith Friessen, and Coun. Corbett Boschman. (District of Fort St. James website photo)

District of Fort St. James council and staff heard a presentation on the community’s draft Official Community Plan (OCP) at their Oct. 24 regular meeting.

Brian Carruthers, a consultant with BD Carruthers and Associates, presented via Zoom to the council, summarizing the strategic planning process to date and the sections of the draft strategic plan.

The draft plan includes four strategic focus areas and the top 10 priorities of council.

The strategic focus areas included in the current draft are: Adapting to a changing climate; managing community assets; Indigenous relations and reconciliation; and organizational effectiveness.

Jason Llewellyn, director of planning for Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako then joined the meeting via Zoom to provide an overview of the OCP review process and summarized next steps for council.

A draft of the plan will be provided to council for review by the end of this month.

The plan will then be provided to the public for engagement and feedback.

Llewellyn said a typical process allowing for public review would lead to adoption of the OCP by mid 2024.

More to come.

