Fort St. James elementary evacuated following safety concerns

Fort St. James RCMP were called in to investigate an incident at David Hoy Elementary on Tuesday morning after students were evacuated following a safety concern. (File photo)

A Fort St. James school was evacuated this morning following a safety concern which later turned out to be a prank by a student.

David Hoy Elementary students were evacuated to Fort St. James Secondary School, which was then put into a state of hold and secure, at approximately 9:30 a.m. on April 4, said principal Craig Houghton in an email.

The evacuation was in response to a potential safety concern and the RCMP was called in to investigate the matter.

The hold and secure was lifted within an hour at 10: 22 a.m.

SD91 did not reveal the nature of the prank that resulted in the evacuation.

“Out of an abundance of caution our school was put into a hold and secure,” said Houghton in his statement.

Students returned to David Hoy after RCMP confirmed there is no credible evidence of risk. Staff Sgt. Pat Jenkins said the RCMP determined fairly quickly it was a student prank.

Jenkins also added that the police will not be taking any action and all disciplinary decisions will be left to the school to decide.