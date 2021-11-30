Fort St. James Farmers’ Market eyes new vendors for 2022 season

The Fort St. James Farmers’ Market is looking forward to a spring of new beginnings.

More vendors are being sought for the weekly market held in Spirit Square starting in May.

“Last year, our main produce and baker vendors retired, so we didn’t have as much as last year, and it was definitely a gap that people were missing,” said president Kris Cooper.

“We had a lot of people asking for them, and they were not there, so we are looking to fill that need right now.”

The 2021 season was late in getting started and had opened in mid-June due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Cooper said that while it was a struggle as they do not have a large volunteer base, most restrictions were lifted by July allowing them to have markets almost the same way they had pre-Covid, including live music.

Most vendors had closed their operations before the 2021-2022 school year, although some kept up and running until the end of September.

Read More: Fort St. James Farmers’ Market reopens with COVID-19 regulations in place

“It was quieter than our pre-Covid season typically, and I think part of that is we didn’t have the same tourist crowds that were coming into Fort St. James that we usually do in a typical summer,” Cooper said.

“There were fewer customers coming, but it still was fairly successful.”

As 2021 draws to a close, Cooper believes now is the time for potential vendors to start planning as the gardening and summer season is short in Fort St. James.

Food vendors are also required to have their Food Safe certification.

”It’s a small market, but it’s been such an important community gathering place,” Cooper said, adding she knows for herself.

“I’ve been a vendor for the past maybe four years, but before that, it was a place to come and socialize, see my friends and hang out, have a meal and take the kids. It’s just been such an important community event, so I’m really pleased that we can go ahead with it again.”

For more information email kristennutbrown@gmail.com or visit the Fort St. James Farmers’ Market on Facebook.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Farmers marketsFort St. James