Fort St. James Fire Department responds to three blazes within a week

Two structure blazes and one wildland have fire chief cautioning residents

The Fort St. James Fire Department responded to a house fire on 5th Avenue East just after 1 a.m. Oct. 23.

A press release from the Fort St. James Fire Department said firefighters attacked the fire from outside the building initially.

“Crews were able to contain the fire to the attic and roof structure,” said the news release.

Damage was contained to the area of origin, says the release, “due to the quick response, including two fire engines and ladder truck with five officers and five firefighters.

Fire Chief Steven DeRousie believes the cause of the fire to be electrical, but it remains unconfirmed.

The news comes after the Fort St. James Fire Department responded to two fires on Oct. 17.

The first was a structure fire on River Lane in Nak’azdli, at approximately 10 a.m.

“When crews arrived on scene they were met with smoke showing from the eaves and on the back of the house. Crews responded quickly and contained the fire to the area of origin. …. The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical,” read a press release.

Firefighters were again called to respond at 5:30 p.m. to a small wildland fire that was burning in a tree at a property on Sowchea Road in the Rural Fire Protection Area served by the Fort St. James Fire Department.

“This fire was contained and did not extend into surrounding trees,” says the fire department press release.

“With cooling weather, the Fort St. James Fire Department reminds all homeowners to clean their chimneys to manufacturers specifications, to test your smoke alarms monthly and install new batteries twice a year,” cautions the news release.

The fire department also wants to remind locals how important it is to discuss home fire escape plans with everyone living in the home.

“You may only have seconds to escape a home fire, so knowing your escape plan in advance of a fire starting out is paramount to life safety,” says Fire Chief DeRousie.

